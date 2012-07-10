NEW YORK, July 10 Wall Street fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries that the sluggish global economy is taking its toll on U.S. profit growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 83.17 points, or 0.65 percent, to end unofficially at 12,653.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 10.99 points, or 0.81 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,341.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 29.44 points, or 1.00 percent, to close unofficially at 2,902.33.