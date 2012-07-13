NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. stocks further rallied in morning trading on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow industrials gaining more than 1 percent as data from China allayed concerns a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy would further hinder growth worldwide.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 154.66 points, or 1.23 percent, to 12,727.93. The S&P 500 Index added 16.88 points, or 1.26 percent, to 1,351.64. The Nasdaq Composite gained 30.39 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,896.58.