NEW YORK Aug 20 Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday after stocks' longest losing streak this year as major retailers reported positive profits and outlooks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.18 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,007.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.31 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,647.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.01 points, or 0.20 percent, at 3,596.10.