NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. stocks resumed their move up on Thursday as economic data underscored views U.S. monetary stimulus will be in place for the foreseeable future and earnings offered some upbeat news.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 95.23 points, or 0.62 percent, at 15,508.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.63 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,752.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.89 points, or 0.56 percent, at 3,928.96.