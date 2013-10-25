BRIEF-CL Educate approves acquisition of stake in Accendere Knowledge Management Services
* Says approved acquisition of 49% stake in the shares of Accendere Knowledge Management Services Private Ltd., making it unit of co
NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq outperforming on the back of strong results from companies such as Amazon and Microsoft.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.21 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,519.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.10 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,755.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.17 points, or 0.62 percent, at 3,953.13.
* Says Ramky Infrastructure Limited bags order value Rs. 546.54 crores