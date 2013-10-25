NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq outperforming on the back of strong results from companies such as Amazon and Microsoft.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.21 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,519.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.10 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,755.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.17 points, or 0.62 percent, at 3,953.13.