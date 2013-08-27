NEW YORK Aug 27 U.S. stocks suffered their worst day since June on Tuesday, slumping in a broad decline as geopolitical uncertainty rose over a possible U.S.-led military strike against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 170.40 points, or 1.14 percent, at 14,776.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 26.30 points, or 1.59 percent, at 1,630.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 79.05 points, or 2.16 percent, at 3,578.52.