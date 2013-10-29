BRIEF-Anshu's Clothing Ltd to consider and approve winding up operations
* Anshu's Clothing Ltd says to consider and approve winding up operations
NEW YORK Oct 29 The Dow and the S&P 500 ended at record closing highs on Tuesday after economic data supported views that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus intact for several months and IBM gained after it announced a stock buyback.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 111.42 points, or 0.72 percent, to end unofficially at a record 15,680.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.84 points, or 0.56 percent, to finish unofficially at a record 1,771.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.21 points, or 0.31 percent, to close unofficially at 3,952.34.
April 7 U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Friday after a Labor Department report showed that 98,000 jobs were added in the public and private sector in March, far lower than economists' estimate of 180,000.
* Seamec Ltd says Seamec Princess vessel completed its contractual engagement with Sanat Gostar Kish Co