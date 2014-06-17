Nasdaq tops 6,000, Dow surges as earnings impress
The Nasdaq crossed the 6,000 threshold for the first time on Tuesday, while the Dow registered triple-digit gains as strong earnings underscored the health of Corporate America.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday following weaker than expected data on the housing market, as the Federal Reserve prepared to begin a two-day policy meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 39.5 points, or 0.24 percent, to 16,741.51, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.06 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,933.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 9.12 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,311.99.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
The Nasdaq crossed the 6,000 threshold for the first time on Tuesday, while the Dow registered triple-digit gains as strong earnings underscored the health of Corporate America.
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.