Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs
Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.
NEW YORK U.S. stock rose on Wednesday, led by tech shares after Intel's earnings and word of a partnership between IBM and Apple, while Time Warner Inc rallied on news it rebuffed a takeover attempt from Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70.52 points or 0.41 percent, to 17,131.2, the S&P 500 gained 10.35 points or 0.52 percent, to 1,983.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.58 points or 0.67 percent, to 4,445.97.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.