Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, in the wake of fresh U.S. and European Union sanctions against Russia, and following weaker-than-expected housing data.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 26.36 points or 0.15 percent, to 17,111.84, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.83 points or 0.24 percent, to 1,976.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 15.21 points or 0.34 percent, to 4,410.76.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)