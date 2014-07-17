Yahoo revenue rises 15.4 percent amid Verizon deal uncertainty
Yahoo Inc reported a 15.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, ahead of a proposed sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc .
NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, in the wake of fresh U.S. and European Union sanctions against Russia, and following weaker-than-expected housing data.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 26.36 points or 0.15 percent, to 17,111.84, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.83 points or 0.24 percent, to 1,976.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 15.21 points or 0.34 percent, to 4,410.76.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Yahoo Inc reported a 15.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, ahead of a proposed sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc .
NEW YORK The U.S. dollar fell to a seven-week low against a basket of other major currencies on Monday and global stock markets were shaky over investor concerns about protectionist rhetoric by U.S. President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell 1 percent on Monday as signs of a strong recovery in U.S. drilling largely overshadowed news that OPEC and non-OPEC producers were on track to meet output reduction goals.