By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. stocks slipped on Monday with the S&P 500 on track for its first monthly decline since November after reports hinted at a stalled U.S. recovery and Spain sank into recession, underscoring nagging euro zone stresses.

The S&P was in jeopardy of ending a 4-day run as it fell below the technically important 1,400 level. The S&P closed above 1,400 for the first time in three weeks on Friday and that point has been a key resistance for weeks.

U.S. consumers boosted spending only modestly last month and a gauge of Midwestern business activity fell sharply in April, suggesting the economy entered the second quarter with less steam.

"Obviously it is disappointing, and not a great way to start the week. We had such a strong first quarter, and we've lost that momentum in the last two weeks," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive at Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"(The data) reinforces the ominous tone on Wall Street, along with the fears we have about Europe," Dollarhide said.

Spain's economy sank into recession in the first quarter as deep government spending cuts to reduce a massive deficit and troubles in the banking sector likely delayed any return to growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 33.07 points, or 0.25 percent, at 13,195.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 7.29 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,396.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index took off 18.68 points, or 0.61 percent, at 3,050.52.

Among U.S. stocks, banks were among the top decliners after Standard & Poor's cut the credit ratings of 11 Spanish banks on Monday, following its downgrade of Spain last week.

The S&P 500 financial sector index fell 0.7 percent while Bank of America Corp dropped 2 percent to $8.08.

Humana Inc declined 8 percent to $80.77 after the company, one of the largest providers of Medicare insurance for the elderly, posted a 21 percent drop in profit. The Morgan Stanley healthcare payor index declined 2.3 percent.

NYSE Euronext profit fell by almost one-third due to a difficult trading environment and costs from its failed merger with Deutsche Boerse. Shares were off 4.7 percent to $25.80.

According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning, of the 297 S&P 500 companies that have reported results, 72 percent topped estimates. A strong earnings season helped lift the benchmark S&P index to its best week since mid-March on Friday.

Barnes & Noble Inc surged almost 68 percent to $22.95 after Microsoft Corp agreed to invest $300 million in the bookseller's digital and college operations in a deal that values the businesses at $1.7 billion.