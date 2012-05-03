* Jobless claims, services sector data due
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Thursday ahead of data on the labor market and
services sector as investors search for insight on the health of
the domestic recovery.
Initial jobless claims, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), are
seen falling by 8,000 to 380,000 in the latest week and come a
day ahead of the closely watched April payrolls report. On
Wednesday, a weak reading on private sector hiring pushed stocks
lower.
At 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), the Institute for Supply
Management's (ISM) April reading on the non-manufacturing sector
is due and seen falling from the prior month.
A softening in domestic data coupled with flare-ups in the
euro zone debt crisis sent the S&P 500 to a monthly decline in
April, the first since November. The index has struggled to
convincingly break above the 1,400 level, a key resistance
point, without stronger proof of the recovery.
"Investors are focusing on the fact the economy has
stabilized from its low point. Even though some of the macro
news is disappointing, most of it remains in positive
territory," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"So there are signs out there, emerging signs, the worst of
the decline is behind us and that is what the market is telling
us."
The European Central Bank held interest rates at 1.0 percent
and will resist calls to do more to fight the euro zone crisis,
putting the onus on governments.
The euro briefly rose against the dollar while European
equities trimmed gains after the decision.
S&P 500 futures rose 2 points and were slightly above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 9
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4.25 points.
General Motors Co dipped 0.4 percent to $22.85 in
premarket trade after the automaker reported
better-than-expected profit on strong North American demand and
a smaller-than-estimated loss in Europe.
Earnings are expected from 35 S&P companies on Thursday.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Wednesday morning, of
the 350 companies in the benchmark index reporting earnings, 70
percent have topped expectations.
Retailers were also in focus as they report same-store
sales. Costco Wholesale Corp's April sales rose 4
percent, but missed estimates.
Companies on tap to report results Thursday included
American International Group Inc and Kraft Foods Inc
.
Dutch food and chemicals group DSM is buying
medical device maker Kensey Nash Corp for $360 million
to strengthen its biomedical business. Kensey shares surged 32.2
percent to $38.36 premarket.
Asian shares slipped after disappointing economic data from
both sides of the Atlantic rekindled concerns about the strength
of global growth.