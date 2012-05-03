* Jobless claims fall
* Costco April sales miss view
* ECB keeps rates unchanged
* Futures up: Dow 13 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 5.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. stocks were set for a flat
open on Thursday as data showed an unexpected drop in jobless
claims, sparking some optimism ahead of Friday's payrolls
report, but soft retailer sales raised questions about consumer
spending.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
27,000 to a seasonally adjusted 365,000, the biggest weekly drop
since May 2011. The report ran counter to data in the prior
session that indicated weak private sector hiring and pushed
stocks lower.
"That is kind of a nice comeback from the ADP number
yesterday. It suggests that the ADP number may be a little bit
pessimistic," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer
at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"The market certainly did take a pretty good drop when the
ADP report came out yesterday, and this is a sign maybe people
are tempering that and thinking the employment number won't be
quite as bad as that might have seemed."
Disappointing retail sales could push the market lower.
Costco Wholesale Corp's April sales missed estimates,
sending shares down 1.6 percent to $85.30 in premarket trading.
Of the 15 companies reporting sales, seven missed expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
At 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), the Institute for Supply
Management's April reading on the non-manufacturing sector is
due and is seen falling from the prior month.
A softening in domestic data coupled with flare-ups in the
euro zone debt crisis sent the S&P 500 to a monthly decline in
April, the first since November. The index has struggled to
convincingly break above the 1,400 level, a key resistance
point, without stronger proof of the recovery.
The European Central Bank held interest rates at 1.0 percent
and will resist calls to do more to fight the euro zone crisis,
putting the onus on governments.
S&P 500 futures rose 1.5 points and were about even
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 13
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 5.5 points.
General Motors Co edged up 0.5 percent to $23.05
premarket after the automaker's profit beat estimates and it cut
losses in Europe.
Earnings are expected from 35 S&P companies on Thursday.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Wednesday morning, of
the 350 companies in the benchmark index reporting earnings, 70
percent have topped expectations.
Companies on tap to report results Thursday included
American International Group Inc and Kraft Foods Inc
.
Dutch food and chemicals group DSM is buying
medical device maker Kensey Nash Corp for $360 million
to strengthen its biomedical business. Kensey shares surged 32.2
percent to $38.35 premarket.