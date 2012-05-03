* Jobless claims post biggest drop in a year
* Services sector growth slows more than forecast
* Costco April sales miss view
* Indexes off: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. stocks were lower on
Thursday as another round of mixed economic data left a muddled
picture of the domestic recovery ahead of Friday's key payrolls
report.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped by
27,000, the biggest weekly drop since May 2011. The report ran
counter to data indicating weaker private sector hiring that
pushed stocks lower Wednesday.
But a report from the Institute for Supply Management showed
the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector slowed more than
expected in April and new orders dropped. On Tuesday, the ISM
report showed factory activity picked up in April.
"It's par for the course. Obviously we had the real strong
manufacturing data two days ago and we are getting a mixed
picture on the jobs front as well. So really it's kind of this
economy that can't make its mind up. Some of the data is good,
some of the data is weak," said Ryan Detrick, senior technical
strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati,
Ohio.
Softening domestic data coupled with flare-ups in the euro
zone debt crisis sent the S&P 500 to a monthly decline in April,
the first since November.
The index has struggled to convincingly break above the
1,400 level, a key resistance point, without stronger proof of
the recovery, even as corporate earnings have largely topped
expectations.
"We've come to the realization earnings have come in better
than expected but now we are starting to look very closely at
the economic data. We've had that little dip, so now we want to
see if it's just a blip. We will know more as we go forward, but
that is the big concern," said Detrick.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.30
points, or 0.21 percent, at 13,240.27. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index slipped 3.97 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,398.34.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 10.81 points, or 0.35
percent, at 3,049.04.
Retailers were lower as chains reported April sales. Costco
Wholesale Corp's sales missed estimates, sending shares
down 2.2 percent to $84.71.
According to Thomson Reuters data, 52.9 percent of retailers
missed sales expectations.
General Motors Co lost 2.8 percent to $23.38 after
profit beat estimates but analysts said the North America
outlook implied results for the first nine months of the year
would fall short of expectations.
Health Net Inc slid 24 percent to $27.56 after
adjusted profit came in below expectations and the insurer cut
its forecast.
The Morgan Stanley healthcare payor index dropped 4.4
percent.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Thursday morning,
of the 391 companies in the index reporting results, 68.3
percent have topped expectations.
Earnings were expected from 35 S&P 500 companies on
Thursday, including American International Group Inc and
Kraft Foods Inc.
Dutch food and chemicals group DSM agreed to buy
medical device maker Kensey Nash Corp for $360 million.
Kensey shares surged 32.1 percent to $38.33.