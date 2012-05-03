* Jobless claims post biggest drop in a year
* Services sector growth slows more than forecast
* Majority of retailers miss expectations, sector falls
* Indexes off: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as
economic data painted a mixed picture of a recovery a day before
the critical April payrolls report.
While corporate earnings were strong and the latest jobless
claims report was encouraging, a lower-than-expected reading on
the services sector and weakness in retail stocks drove the
day's trading.
Nonetheless, the S&P remained close to 4-year highs reached
in early April.
Initial jobless claims posted their biggest weekly drop
since May 2011 and countered Wednesday's weaker report on
private sector hiring.
A report Thursday from the Institute for Supply Management
showed the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector slowed
more than expected in April and new orders dropped. On Tuesday,
the ISM said factory activity picked up in April.
"This is a continuation of the volatility and fits and
starts we've seen in economic data, and that's causing investors
to take a wait-and-see attitude before tomorrow," said Chuck
Carlson, chief executive at Horizon Investment Services LLC in
Hammond, Indiana.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 35.91
points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,232.66. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index took off 6.40 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,395.91.
The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 26.96 points, or 0.88
percent, at 3,032.89.
The S&P 500 declined in April, the first monthly drop since
November, on softening domestic data coupled with flare-ups in
the euro zone debt crisis.
The index has struggled to convincingly break above the
1,400 level, a key resistance point, without stronger proof of
the recovery, even as corporate earnings have largely topped
expectations.
Retail stocks fell after several large chains missed sales
estimates in April. The results were a troubling sign for
consumer spending.
Gap Inc fell 1.2 percent to $28.80 while Target Corp
lost 2.6 percent to $56.45, and the S&P retail index
was off 0.7 percent.
"Retail sales were mixed at best," said Allen Sinai, chief
executive at Decision Economics Inc in New York. "As far as
consumer fundamentals go, we're better than we were a few months
ago but we're still far from the good old days."
General Motors Co lost 2.1 percent to $22.45 after
analysts said the carmaker's North America outlook implied
results for the first nine months of the year would fall short
of expectations.
Health Net Inc slid 29 percent to $25.91 after
profit missed expectations and the insurer cut its forecast. The
Morgan Stanley healthcare payor index dropped 5.3
percent.
Of the 391 companies in the index reporting results, 68.3
percent have topped expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
data through Thursday morning.
Earnings were expected from 35 S&P 500 companies on
Thursday, including American International Group Inc and
Kraft Foods Inc.
Dutch food and chemicals group DSM agreed to buy
medical device maker Kensey Nash Corp for $360 million,
sending shares up 32.2 percent to $38.35.