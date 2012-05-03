* U.S. jobless claims post biggest weekly drop in a year
* Services-sector growth slows more than forecast
* Green Mountain sinks nearly 50 pct day after sales miss
* Most retailers miss sales expectations, sector falls
* Dow off 0.7 pct, S&P 500 off 0.9 pct, Nasdaq off 1.3 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as
economic data sent mixed signals on the recovery a day before
the critical April payrolls report.
While earnings were strong and the latest jobless claims
report was encouraging, a slower-than-expected reading on growth
in the huge U.S. services sector and weakness in retail stocks
drove the day's trading.
Nonetheless, the S&P 500 remained close to four-year highs
reached in early April.
Initial jobless claims posted their biggest weekly drop
since May 2011 and countered Wednesday's weaker report on
private-sector hiring.
The Institute for Supply Management's report on Thursday
showed the pace of growth in the large U.S. services sector
slowed more than expected in April, with drops in both new
orders and employment. That was in contrast to the ISM's report
on Tuesday, which showed U.S. manufacturing activity picked up
in April.
"This is a continuation of the volatility and fits and
starts we've seen in economic data, and that's causing investors
to take a wait-and-see attitude before tomorrow," said Chuck
Carlson, chief executive of Horizon Investment Services LLC in
Hammond, Indiana.
Shares of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc.
plummeted, losing almost 50 percent to $25.52 a day after the
company badly missed sales estimates for the second time in
three quarters. The stock was by far the biggest decliner in the
Nasdaq 100
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 88.17
points, or 0.66 percent, at 13,180.40. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 12.96 points, or 0.92 percent, at
1,389.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 39.55
points, or 1.29 percent, at 3,020.30.
The S&P 500 declined in April, the first monthly drop since
November, on softening domestic data, coupled with flare-ups in
the euro zone's debt crisis.
The benchmark S&P 500 index has struggled to convincingly
break above the 1,400 level, a key resistance point, without
stronger proof of the economic recovery, even as earnings have
largely topped analysts' expectations.
Retail stocks fell after several large chains missed sales
estimates in April. The results were a troubling sign for
consumer spending.
Gap Inc fell 1.5 percent to $28.69 while Target Corp
dropped 2.9 percent to $56.28. The S&P retail index
lost 1 percent.
"Retail sales were mixed at best," said Allen Sinai, chief
executive of Decision Economics Inc in New York. "As far as
consumer fundamentals go, we're better than we were a few months
ago, but we're still far from the good old days."
General Motors Co lost 1.9 percent to $22.49 after
analysts said the carmaker's North America outlook implied
results for the first nine months of the year would fall short
of expectations.
Health Net Inc slid 25 percent to $27.24 after
profit missed expectations and the insurer cut its forecast. The
Morgan Stanley healthcare payor index dropped 4.5
percent.
Of the 391 companies in the S&P 500 index reporting results,
68.3 percent have exceeded expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters data through Thursday morning.
Earnings were scheduled from 35 S&P 500 companies on
Thursday, including American International Group Inc and
Kraft Foods Inc.
Dutch food and chemicals group DSM agreed to buy
medical device maker Kensey Nash Corp for $360 million,
driving Kensey Nash shares up 32.2 percent to $38.35.