* U.S. jobless claims post biggest weekly drop in a year
* Services-sector growth slows more than forecast
* Green Mountain sinks nearly 50 pct day after sales miss
* Most retailers miss sales expectations, sector falls
* Dow off 0.6 pct, S&P 500 off 0.9 pct, Nasdaq off 1.3 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as
economic data sent mixed signals on the recovery a day before
the critical April payrolls report.
Shares of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc.
plummeted, losing 49.4 percent to $25.05 a day after the company
badly missed sales estimates for the second time in three
quarters. The stock was by far the biggest decliner in the
Nasdaq 100
Slower-than-expected growth in the huge U.S. services sector
drove the day's trading. Another drag on the broad market came
from the retail sector, with shares of several retailers,
including Target Corp and Gap Inc, falling after
they missed April sales estimates. Cooler weather in April had
curbed some of the enthusiasm that shoppers had shown earlier
this year, a trend that raised concerns about consumer spending.
A weak private-sector jobs report on Wednesday has lowered
market expectations ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report.
Traders now suspect the economy added 125,000 to 150,000 jobs in
April, below a Reuters consensus forecast of 170,000. One trader
said there had even been some talk of a number below 100,000.
Still, the market has been resilient as the S&P 500
continues its flirtation with new four-year highs, although
struggling to rise above resistance at the 1,400 level.
Ryan Larson, head of equity trading at RBC Capital
Management, said muted reactions to recent signs of economic
weakness suggest some investors are counting on more monetary
stimulus from the Federal Reserve if the data gets worse.
"You are going back to 'bad numbers are good numbers'," he
said, referring to the latest change in Wall Street's perception
of discouraging data. "The market will believe that (Fed
Chairman) Bernanke & Co will have to step in."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 83.44 points,
or 0.63 percent, to 13,185.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 12.71 points, or 0.91 percent, to 1,389.60. The
Nasdaq Composite lost 40.57 points, or 1.33 percent, to
3,019.28..
With Thursday's decline, the S&P 500 has fallen close to its
50-day moving average of around 1,386.48. The benchmark index
has retraced about 50 percent of its move off its closing low of
1,358.59 on April 10.
The S&P 500 slipped in April, the first monthly drop since
November, on softening domestic data, coupled with flare-ups in
the euro zone's debt crisis.
In Thursday's session, retail stocks fell after several
large chains missed sales estimates in April. The results were a
troubling sign for consumer spending.
Gap Inc fell 1.9 percent to $28.59 while Target Corp
dropped 2.6 percent to $56.45. The S&P retail index
lost 1.2 percent.
"Retail sales were mixed at best," said Allen Sinai, chief
executive of Decision Economics Inc in New York. "As far as
consumer fundamentals go, we're better than we were a few months
ago, but we're still far from the good old days."
Initial jobless claims posted their biggest weekly drop
since May 2011 and countered Wednesday's weaker report on
private-sector hiring.
The Institute for Supply Management's report on Thursday
showed the pace of growth in the large U.S. services sector
slowed more than expected in April, with drops in both new
orders and employment. That was in contrast to the ISM's report
on Tuesday, which showed U.S. manufacturing activity picked up
in April.
"This is a continuation of the volatility and fits and
starts we've seen in economic data, and that's causing investors
to take a wait-and-see attitude before tomorrow," said Chuck
Carlson, chief executive of Horizon Investment Services LLC in
Hammond, Indiana.
General Motors Co lost 2.6 percent to $22.33 after
analysts said the carmaker's North America outlook implied
results for the first nine months of the year would fall short
of expectations.
Health Net Inc slid 27.6 percent to $27.03 after
profit missed expectations and the insurer cut its forecast. The
Morgan Stanley healthcare payor index dropped 4.4
percent.
Of the 391 companies in the S&P 500 index reporting results,
68.3 percent have exceeded expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters data through Thursday morning.
In the mergers-and-acquisitions arena, Dutch food and
chemicals group DSM agreed to buy medical device maker
Kensey Nash Corp for $360 million. News of the deal
drove Kensey Nash shares up 32.2 percent to $38.34.