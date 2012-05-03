* Services-sector growth slows, outlook for jobs data falls
* Green Mountain sinks nearly 50 pct day after sales miss
* Most retailers miss sales expectations, sector falls
* Dow off 0.5 pct, S&P 500 off 0.8 pct, Nasdaq off 1.2 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as
economic data sent mixed signals on the recovery a day before
the April payrolls report, while shares of Green Mountain
plunged after poor results.
Slower-than-expected growth in the dominant U.S. services
sector drove the day's trading. The retail sector dragged the
market lower after several chains, including Target Corp
and Gap Inc, fell after missing April sales estimates.
Market expectations for Friday's non-farm payrolls report
have fallen this week. Traders now suspect the economy added
125,000 to 150,000 jobs in April, below a Reuters consensus
forecast of 170,000. One trader said there had even been some
talk of a number below 100,000.
Still, the S&P 500 kept up its flirtation with new four-year
highs, although it has struggled to rise above resistance at the
1,400 level.
Ryan Larson, head of equity trading at RBC Capital
Management, said muted reactions to recent signs of economic
weakness suggest some investors are counting on more monetary
stimulus from the Federal Reserve if the data gets worse.
"You are going back to 'bad numbers are good numbers'," he
said, referring to the latest change in Wall Street's perception
of discouraging data. "The market will believe that (Fed
Chairman) Bernanke & Co will have to step in."
Shares of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters lost 47.8 percent
to $25.87 a day after the company badly missed sales estimates
for the second time in three quarters. The stock was the
second-biggest drag on the Nasdaq 100
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 61.98 points,
or 0.47 percent, to 13,206.59 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index fell 10.74 points, or 0.77 percent, to
1,391.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 35.55 points,
or 1.16 percent, to 3,024.30.
After the closing bell, LinkedIn Corp reported
better-than-expected revenue and profit, racking up strong
growth from services that help companies find and hire
employees. The stock jumped 7 percent to $117.10 in extended
trade. During regular trading, the stock had
closed at $109.41, up 2.8 percent.
With Thursday's decline, the S&P 500 has fallen close to
its 50-day moving average of around 1,386.48. The benchmark
index has retraced about 50 percent of its move off its closing
low of 1,358.59 on April 10.
The S&P 500 slipped in April, the first monthly drop since
November, on softening domestic data, coupled with flare-ups in
the euro zone's debt crisis.
In Thursday's regular session, retail stocks fell after
several large chains missed sales estimates in April. The
results were a troubling sign for consumer spending.
Gap Inc fell 1.6 percent to $28.67 while Target Corp
dropped 2.5 percent to $56.55. The S&P retail index
lost 0.9 percent.
Initial jobless claims posted their biggest weekly drop
since May 2011 and countered Wednesday's weaker report on
private-sector hiring.
The Institute for Supply Management's report on Thursday
showed the pace of growth in the large U.S. services sector
slowed more than expected in April, with drops in both new
orders and employment. That was in contrast to the ISM's report
on Tuesday, which showed U.S. manufacturing activity picked up
in April.
"This is a continuation of the volatility and fits and
starts we've seen in economic data, and that's causing investors
to take a wait-and-see attitude before tomorrow," said Chuck
Carlson, chief executive of Horizon Investment Services LLC in
Hammond, Indiana.
General Motors Co lost 2.4 percent to $22.37 after
analysts said the company's North America outlook implied
results for the first nine months of the year would fall short
of expectations.
Health Net Inc slid 24.9 percent to $27.26 after
profit missed expectations and the insurer cut its forecast. The
Morgan Stanley healthcare payor index dropped 4 percent.
Of the 391 companies in the S&P 500 index reporting results,
68.3 percent have exceeded expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters data through Thursday morning.
In the mergers-and-acquisitions arena, Dutch food and
chemicals group DSM agreed to buy medical device maker
Kensey Nash Corp for $360 million. News of the deal
drove Kensey Nash shares up 32.1 percent to $38.33.
Volume was 6.9 billion shares on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE Amex, above the daily average
of around 6.76 billion.
Decliners outpaced advancers by a ratio of 7 to 3 on the
NYSE, while on the Nasdaq, three stocks fell for every one that
rose.