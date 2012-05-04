* April payrolls miss expectations
* Weekend European elections eyed
* LinkedIn jumps on results, outlook
* Indexes off: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 1.4 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. stocks slumped on Friday
after a weaker-than-expected payrolls report cast doubts on the
strength of an economic recovery.
The Labor Department said employers decreased hiring for the
third straight month, adding 115,000 workers, below forecasts of
170,000. The unemployment rate ticked down to 8.1 percent from
8.2 percent.
"115,000 (jobs) increased the probability of (the Fed's) QE3
and that is what people are looking for. The drop in the
unemployment rate was actually an unhealthy drop. You had less
people looking for work, which shows a bad sentiment," said Ron
Florance, managing director of investment strategy for Wells
Fargo Private Bank in Scottsdale, Arizona.
"There is little you can say about that number that was
good, except for the fact that it might bring in the cavalry of
the Federal Reserve for a third round."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 102.82
points, or 0.78 percent, at 13,103.77. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 13.64 points, or 0.98 percent, at
1,377.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 42.82
points, or 1.42 percent, at 2,981.48.
The S&P 500 suffered its first monthly decline of the year
in April, and the benchmark index has struggled to convincingly
pierce the key resistance level of 1,400.
The declines Friday sent the index below its 50-day moving
average for the first time since April 25.
Energy shares were among the worst performers as fears of a
slowing economy sapped demand for U.S. crude oil, which
fell below $100 a barrel for the first time since February.
Chevron Corp dropped 1.4 percent to $104.47 while
the S&P energy index declined 1.5 percent.
Investors were also leery of placing big bets ahead of
Sunday elections in Europe that could bring new leadership in
France and Greece in a backlash against severe austerity
measures.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.6
percent.
LinkedIn Corp jumped 8.2 percent to $118.39 after
the social networking website raised its outlook and smashed
quarterly revenue and profit expectations.
Estée Lauder Cos Inc dropped 3 percent to $62.23
after the company gave a profit outlook that disappointed Wall
Street.
Of the 415 companies in the S&P 500 index reporting
results, 67.5 percent have exceeded estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters data through Friday morning.
Fruit and fresh vegetable distributor Dole Food Co Inc
said it may spin off one or more units and reported
lower quarterly revenue. Shares gained 3.7 percent to $9.04.