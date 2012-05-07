* Greece elections add to euro zone's uncertainties * Cognizant slumps after results * Vertex jumps on cystic fibrosis drug study results * Dow off 0.2 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq off 0.1 pct By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. stocks declined on Monday as investors had a muted reaction to European election results that cast doubt on the region's ability to tackle its debt crisis. The election results initially roiled futures markets on Sunday night, but markets later calmed down. Greeks voted to cast out ruling parties in elections on Sunday, dealing a blow to the fragile political consensus that has kept Europe's currency bloc intact through more than two years of crisis. An index of Greek banks' shares slid 13 percent. In France, Socialist Francois Hollande won the presidency over incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, raising pressure on Germany to pursue a more growth-oriented approach to the regional crisis. "We are holding up very well, considering the election results, the overall lack of order in the European Union, financially and politically," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey. "The markets are choosing not to focus on the dramatic impact of what could be and rather what we have in front of us. We still have recovery, we still have a lot that is quite positive in the broader story." An S&P index of financial shares, normally highly sensitive to events that could unsettle the euro zone's fiscal stability, gained 0.5 percent. Analysts pointed to a potential bailout for troubled Spanish bank Bankia by the government as a boost for the sector. "Any sense of self-regulation, any sense of independent accountability away from the European Union with real impact for failure, is very positive," Kenny said. In the biotech sector, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc surged 47.5 percent to $55.17 after data from a mid-stage study showed the company's cystic fibrosis drug Kalydeco, when combined with its experimental treatment for the disease, led to significant improvement in lung function. The NYSEArca biotech index climbed 2.5 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 28.08 points, or 0.22 percent, to 13,010.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 0.06 of a point, or unchanged on a percentage basis, to 1,369.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 1.79 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,954.55. As the earnings season draws to a close, 420 S&P 500 companies had reported results as of Monday morning, with 67.6 percent exceeding estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data. In contrast, more than 80 percent had beaten expectations at the start of the season. Cognizant Technologies Solutions Corp slid 15.9 percent to $58.61 as the biggest drag on the S&P, after cutting its profit and revenue outlooks. PepsiCo climbed 1.3 percent to $66.77 after Morgan Stanley upgraded its view on the U.S. beverage industry to "attractive" and raised PepsiCo Inc to "overweight" from "equal weight."