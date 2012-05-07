* Greek elections add to euro zone's uncertainties * Vertex jumps on cystic fibrosis drug study results * Cognizant slumps after results * Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. stocks barely budged on Monday as investors shrugged off European election results that cast doubt on the region's ability to tackle its debt crisis. The election results initially roiled futures markets on Sunday night, but markets were able to rebound. Greeks voted to cast out ruling parties in elections on Sunday, dealing a blow to the fragile political consensus that has kept Europe's currency bloc intact through more than two years of crisis. An index of Greek banks' shares slid 12.6 percent. In France, Socialist Francois Hollande won the presidency over incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, raising pressure on Germany to pursue a more growth-oriented approach to the regional crisis. "One positive thing we are seeing out of the elections and we are hearing from the ECB chairman is a focus on growth and that austerity measures alone are not going to get them out of this crisis," said Sean Lynch, global investment strategist for Wells Fargo Private Bank in Omaha, Nebraska. "So if there are more growth-oriented measures, that could help the banking system and could be a positive for the economy as well." An S&P index of financial shares, normally highly sensitive to events that could unsettle the euro zone's fiscal stability, gained 0.6 percent. Analysts pointed to a potential government bailout for troubled Spanish bank Bankia as a boost for the sector. "Any sense of self-regulation, any sense of independent accountability away from the European Union with real impact for failure, is very positive," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey. In the biotech sector, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc soared 47.6 percent to $55.20 after data from a mid-stage study showed the company's cystic fibrosis drug Kalydeco, when combined with its experimental treatment for the disease, led to significant improvement in lung function. The NYSEArca biotech index climbed 3.2 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 11.13 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,027.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 2.62 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,371.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 6.50 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,962.84. As the earnings season draws to a close, 420 S&P 500 companies had reported results as of Monday morning, with 67.6 percent exceeding estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data. In contrast, more than 80 percent had beaten expectations at the start of the season. Cognizant Technologies Solutions Corp slid 16 percent to $58.48 as the biggest drag on the S&P 500, after cutting its profit and revenue outlooks. PepsiCo climbed 1.4 percent to $66.80 after Morgan Stanley upgraded its view on the U.S. beverage industry to "attractive" and raised PepsiCo Inc to "overweight" from "equal weight."