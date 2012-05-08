* Greece struggles to form new govt after elections
* S&P breaks 3-day losing streak
* Wynn Resorts posts lower profit, misses view
* Futures off: Dow 70 pts, S&P 6.1 pts, Nasdaq 14.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. stock index futures were
lower on Tuesday as Greece struggled to form a new government,
worrying markets that a new phase of the region's debt crisis
was brewing.
* The Sunday vote in Greece to cast out ruling parties
unsettled equities on Monday but investors shrugged off
pressures later in the session and the S&P 500 ended a 3-day
losing streak.
* Greece's mainstream conservatives failed to put together a
coalition on Monday, leaving it to the country's leftist party
to form a government opposed to the country's EU/IMF bailout.
* S&P 500 futures fell 6.1 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 70
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 14.5 points.
* Walt Disney Co, Molson Coors Brewing Co
and Tenet Healthcare Corp are scheduled to report
results later Tuesday as earnings season nears an end.
* Shares of Electronic Arts Inc edged 0.8 percent
lower to $15.01 in light premarket trading. Late Monday the
gamemaker forecast revenue below expectations, prompting at
least two brokerages to cut price targets.
* Wynn Resorts Ltd posted lower earnings that
missed estimates late Monday, but growth in Macau was strong.
* With 420 S&P 500 companies reporting results as of Monday
morning, 67.6 percent exceeded estimates, according to Thomson
Reuters data. At the start of the season, more than 80 percent
had beaten expectations.
* Yahoo Inc's board convened Monday as Chief
Executive Scott Thompson apologized for the fallout from
disclosures about his academic credentials, a source said. An
activist investor has accused him of padding his resume.
* Facebook Inc's chief executive answered questions
about the social network's slowing revenue growth and $1 billion
Instagram purchase, kicking off a roadshow on Monday for a
planned initial public offering.
* Jeffrey Lacker, the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank
president, said Monday further monetary stimulus would not do
much for a beleaguered U.S. labor market.