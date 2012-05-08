* Greece struggles to form new govt
* S&P breaks three-day losing streak Monday
* Fossil, Electronics Arts drop after results
* Futures off: Dow 27 pts, S&P 2.6 pts, Nasdaq 5.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. stock index futures fell on
Tuesday as Greece struggled to form a new government, worrying
markets that a new phase of the region's debt crisis was
brewing.
Futures eased off session lows, a repeat of Monday, when the
Sunday elections also spurred early losses.
Wall Street shrugged off the early pressures in the previous
session as the S&P 500 ending a three-day losing streak.
Greece's mainstream conservatives failed to put together a
coalition on Monday, leaving it to the country's leftist party
to form a government opposed to the country's EU/IMF bailout.
"Greece is basically a zombie state right now, and it will
be very difficult for them to raise money to pay off their debt,
whether or not they stay in the euro zone," said Rick Fier,
director of trading at Conifer Securities in New York.
"If the euro zone is mired in recession for a while, that
will put a crimp on us as we try to expand, meaning we could
trade in a tight range."
S&P 500 futures fell 2.6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 27
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 5.5 points.
With 420 S&P 500 companies reporting results as of Monday
morning, 67.6 percent exceeded estimates, according to Thomson
Reuters data. At the start of the season, more than 80 percent
had beaten expectations.
Fossil Inc slid 23 percent to $97 before the bell
after it reported first-quarter revenue that was far below
expectations and cut its full-year profit view.
Electronic Arts Inc fell 3.2 percent to $14.64 in
light premarket trading. Late Monday the gamemaker forecast
revenue below expectations, prompting at least two brokerages to
cut price targets.
Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp reported
lower quarterly earnings, hurt by higher bad debt expense.
Dow component Walt Disney Co is scheduled to report
its results after the market closes.
Yahoo Inc's board convened Monday as Chief
Executive Scott Thompson apologized for the fallout from
disclosures about his academic credentials, a source said. An
activist investor has accused him of padding his resume.
Facebook Inc's chief executive answered questions
about the social network's slowing revenue growth and $1 billion
Instagram purchase, kicking off a roadshow on Monday for a
planned initial public offering.
Jeffrey Lacker, the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank president,
said Monday further monetary stimulus would not do much for a
beleaguered U.S. labor market.