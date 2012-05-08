* Greek official denounces bailout deal
* McDonald's falls after April sales report
* Fossil tumbles in biggest drop since 1995
* Indexes off: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as
Greece's bailout pledge came into question, adding to worries
France and Germany may split on how to tackle the region's debt
crisis.
The early losses mirrored trading in Europe, where the
FTSEurofirst dropped 0.9 percent.
Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras began efforts to form a Greek
government by renouncing the terms of an international bailout
and threatening to nationalize banks in a statement likely to
reduce his chances of success.
"This is dragging the situation out even longer and makes it
less likely that the progress that has already been made will
continue," said Mark Foster, who helps manage $500 million at
Kirr Marbach & Co in Columbus, Indiana.
While Foster added the weakness has created some bargains,
"a lot of major U.S. companies have a lot of exposure to Europe
and we may continue seeing that weakness show up here."
The Dow Jones industrial average slumped 104.18
points, or 0.80 percent, at 12,904.35. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 12.69 points, or 0.93 percent, at
1,356.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 33.50 points,
or 1.13 percent, at 2,924.26.
Worries about Europe spurred losses early Monday, but Wall
Street rebounded, with the S&P 500 ending a three-day losing
streak.
The threat of a Franco-German split over policies to tackle
the region's debt crisis loomed after the election of Socialist
Francois Hollande as French president.
With 420 S&P 500 companies reporting results as of Monday
morning, 67.6 percent exceeded estimates, according to Thomson
Reuters data. At the start of the earnings season, more than 80
percent had beaten expectations.
Fossil Inc tumbled 33.3 percent to $83.75 after it
reported first-quarter revenue far below expectations and cut
its full-year profit view. The drop was the company's biggest
one-day decline since 1995.
Dow component McDonald's Corp fell 1 percent to
$94.60 after April same-store sales missed expectations.
Electronic Arts Inc dropped 7.4 percent to $14.02 a
day after forecasting revenue below estimates.
Another Dow component, Walt Disney Co, is scheduled
to report its results after the market closes.