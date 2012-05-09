* Spain to demand banks set aside $45 bln-sources
* Disney profit beats expectations, shares rally
* Macy's falls as outlook disappoints
* Indexes down: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P, Nasdaq both 1.4 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. stocks fell sharply on
Wednesday as political uncertainty in Greece and the frail state
of Spanish banks fueled fears the region's debt crisis would
worsen.
Spain will demand banks set aside another 35 billion euros
($45 billion) against loans to the ailing building sector,
sources told Reuters. Huge bank losses have raised fears the
country may need an international bailout.
U.S.-listed shares of Banco Santander SA dropped 6.5
percent to $5.96 while European shares were off 1.2 percent.
"There's a big fear that the banking system will deteriorate
further there," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist
at Key Private Bank in Cleveland, Ohio. "As the region descends
into recession, how will they keep the system stable?"
Political gridlock in Greece also dented sentiment. The
country moved closer to a second snap election as the head of
the biggest party attacked leftist leader Alexis Tsipras, saying
his plans for a new government would push Greece out of the euro
zone.
The turmoil in Europe has helped drive declines on Wall
Street as the corporate earnings season winds down and few
domestic economic indicators were released.
The Dow Jones industrial average slid 171.69 points,
or 1.33 percent, at 12,760.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 19.10 points, or 1.40 percent, at 1,344.62. The
Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 42.22 points, or 1.43
percent, at 2,904.05.
The S&P is down 3.4 percent so far this month while the Dow
is on track for a sixth straight day of losses. However, on both
Monday and Tuesday equities posted late-day rebounds that
curtailed session losses.
Walt Disney Co reported quarterly earnings that beat
expectations late Tuesday on strong theme park attendance and
higher cable network advertising revenue. Shares of the Dow
component rose nearly 1 percent to $44.71.
Macy's Inc earnings rose more than expected, but the
stock fell 4.4 percent to $37.78 on disappointment the
department store chain didn't change its outlook.
With 439 of S&P 500 companies reporting results as of
Wednesday, 67 percent exceeded estimates, according to Thomson
Reuters data. At the start of earnings season, more than 80
percent had beaten estimates.
Yahoo Inc dropped 2 percent to $15.04. Company
director Patti Hart, who led the hiring process of Chief
Executive Scott Thompson, will leave the board as the Internet
company investigates Thompson's educational credentials, sources
said.