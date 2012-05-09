* Spain to demand banks set aside $45 bln -sources
* Disney profit beats expectations, shares rally
* Macy's stock falls as outlook disappoints
* Dow off 0.8 pct, S&P off 0.8 pct, Nasdaq off 0.6 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. stocks rebounded from
session lows on Wednesday as optimism grew that Greece was
likely to get a bailout payment approved.
Stocks had tumbled more than 1 percent earlier in the
session, with the S&P 500 hitting a two-month low over concerns
about political uncertainty in Greece and Spain's weak banks.
The yield on the 10-year Spanish bond climbed over 6
percent, seen as a troublesome level among investors, after
Spain came up with a plan to demand banks set aside another 35
billion euros ($45 billion) against loans to the ailing building
sector. Huge bank losses have raised fears that the country may
need an international bailout.
But worries about the region eased as sources said the board
of the euro zone's EFSF fund was more likely than not to approve
the payment of 5.2 billion euros ($6.8 billion) to Greece. The
approval was deemed likely despite Greece's recent election in
which the country's pro-bailout parties were denied a majority
by other political parties that had rejected the bailout's
strict austerity terms.
"What happens is that every time there are these problems in
Europe, it gets very, very dark and then someone pulls a
solution out of the hat," said Stephen Massocca, managing
director at Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.
"That is creating some complacency here. People think, 'Oh,
this Greek thing is going to get worked out.'"
U.S.-listed shares of Banco Santander SA dropped 5.3
percent to $6.03 while the FTSEurofirst 300 index ended
at its lowest level in four months.
The recent turmoil in Europe has moved to the forefront of
investor focus and has helped drive Wall Street's slide, with
the benchmark S&P 500 index down five of the last six sessions
as earnings season winds down and few domestic economic
indicators are released.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 106.19
points, or 0.82 percent, to 12,825.90. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 10.45 points, or 0.77 percent, to 1,353.27.
The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 18.75 points, or 0.64
percent, to 2,927.51.
Walt Disney Co reported quarterly earnings that beat
expectations late Tuesday on strong theme park attendance and
higher cable network advertising revenue. Shares of Disney, a
Dow component, rose 2.2 percent to $45.26, after earlier hitting
a lifetime high at $45.80. The success of its
superhero movie, "The Avengers," also helped bolster Disney's
stock.
Macy's Inc earnings rose more than expected, but the
stock fell 3.5 percent to $38.12 on disappointment that the
department-store chain didn't change its outlook.
With 441 of the S&P 500 companies reporting results through
Wednesday morning, 66.7 percent exceeded estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters data. At the start of earnings season, more than
80 percent had beaten estimates.
Yahoo Inc slipped 0.4 percent to $15.30. Company
director Patti Hart, who led the hiring process of Chief
Executive Scott Thompson, will leave the board as the Internet
company investigates Thompson's educational credentials, sources
said.