By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. stocks rose early Thursday
as investors sought bargains after a string of losing sessions.
Concerns over Europe's sovereign debt crisis helped spark a
drop in the S&P 500 in five of the past six sessions. While
concerns over the region persisted, heightened by political
gridlock in Greece, investors used the declines as a buying
opportunity.
"We were oversold, but now there are some fair valuations in
stocks, especially in ones that pay dividends or have recently
increased them," said Jerry Harris, president of asset
management at Sterne Agee in Birmingham, Alabama.
"The issues with Europe aren't going away, but they seem to
come in waves and right now the latest wave is ebbing."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 73.11 points,
or 0.57 percent, at 12,908.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 8.05 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,362.63. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.92 points, or 0.07
percent, at 2,936.63.
The Dow was on course to snap a six-day losing streak.
European shares rose 0.7 percent, bouncing off
four-month lows.
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits edged
down last week, easing concerns the labor market was
deteriorating after April's weak employment growth. Stocks were
little changed after the data.
Cisco Systems Inc dropped 8.6 percent to $17.17 and
was one of the biggest percentage decliner on the S&P. The
network equipment maker forecast profits below Wall Street
estimates.
On the upside, News Corp was a top gainer on the
S&P after its earnings beat expectations late Wednesday and it
announced a $5 billion in stock buyback. Shares climbed 5.2
percent to $20.38.
With 441 of the S&P 500 companies reporting results through
Wednesday morning, 66.7 percent exceeded estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters data, versus more than 80 percent at the start
of earnings season.
In another troubling sign from abroad, China's imports grew
just 0.3 percent in April, far below forecasts of an 11 percent
increase. Exports grew 4.9 percent versus expectations of 8.5
percent, data showed.