By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. stocks advanced modestly
on Thursday as investors snapped up beaten down shares after a
spate of weakness, but a disappointing outlook from tech
bellwether Cisco Systems limited gains.
The latest uncertainty surrounding Greece and the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis helped spark a drop in the S&P 500
in five of the past six sessions, sending the benchmark index
down nearly 4 percent. While the region's difficulties
persisted, marked by political gridlock in Greece, investors
used the market declines as a buying opportunity.
"We were obviously very oversold, so we are due for some
type of a snapback rally," said Ryan Detrick, senior technical
strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati,
Ohio.
"There is no other reason we are selling off other than
continued concerns out of Europe and factoring in the Cisco
decline."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 40.26 points,
or 0.31 percent, to 12,875.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 4.47 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,359.05. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 5.50 points, or 0.19
percent, to 2,929.21.
The Dow's rise put the blue chip index on pace for its first
advance in seven sessions.
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits edged
down last week, offering a glimmer of hope the deterioration in
the labor market was easing after April's weak employment
growth.
Cisco Systems Inc dropped 9.3 percent to $17.04,
its biggest percentage drop since February 2011, making it the
biggest drag on the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes.
The network equipment maker forecast profits below Wall Street
estimates. The NYSEArca networking index dropped 2.6
percent.
In positive earnings developments, News Corp rose
after its profit beat expectations late Wednesday and it
announced a $5 billion stock buyback. Shares climbed 4.6 percent
to $20.27.
With 449 of the S&P 500 companies reporting results through
Thursday morning, 66.4 percent exceeded estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters data compared with more than 80 percent at the
start of earnings season.