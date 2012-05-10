* Jobless claims drop in latest week
* Cisco falls as forecast misses view
* Dow coming off six straight losing days
* Dow up 0.5 pct, S&P up 0.6 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. stocks advanced modestly
on Thursday as investors snapped up shares at beaten-down prices
after a weak stretch, but tech bellwether Cisco Systems'
disappointing outlook limited gains.
In a positive development, euro-zone officials said the
bloc's countries are prepared to keep financing Greece until the
country forms a new government, either after Sunday's election
or if new elections are needed next month.
The latest uncertainty surrounding Greece and the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis helped spark a drop in the S&P 500
in five of the past six sessions, sending the benchmark index
down nearly 4 percent. While the region's difficulties persisted
with the political gridlock in Greece, investors used the
market's declines as a buying opportunity.
"You are seeing traders and investors come into some of
these very oversold sectors and buying on the dips. Then
suddenly, the people who are scared decide to start selling into
it," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at
Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"That is what you are seeing today, you are seeing the
see-saw between people who are coming in, and adding positions
slowly and people who are saying, 'the world is coming to an
end, I want out.'"
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 65.43 points,
or 0.51 percent, to 12,900.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 8.03 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,362.61. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 7.25 points, or 0.25
percent, to 2,941.96.
The Dow's rise put the blue-chip average on pace for its
first advance in seven sessions.
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell
last week, offering a glimmer of hope that the deterioration in
the labor market was easing after April's weak employment
growth.
Cisco Systems Inc dropped 9.7 percent to $16.95,
its biggest percentage drop since February 2011, making it the
biggest drag on the Dow, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100
indexes. The network equipment maker forecast profits below
Wall Street's estimates. The NYSEArca networking index
dropped 2.3 percent.
On the plus side, News Corp rose after its profit
beat expectations late Wednesday and it announced a $5 billion
stock buyback. Its stock climbed 6 percent to $20.54.
With 449 of the S&P 500 companies reporting results through
Thursday morning, 66.4 percent exceeded estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters data, compared with more than 80 percent at the
start of earnings season.