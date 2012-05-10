* Jobless claims drop in latest week
* Euro zone to keep financing Greece until gov't formed
* Cisco falls as forecast misses view
* Dow up 0.4 pct, S&P up 0.6 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. stocks advanced modestly
on Thursday as investors snapped up shares at beaten-down prices
after a weak stretch, but tech bellwether Cisco Systems'
disappointing outlook limited gains.
In a positive development, euro-zone officials said the
bloc's countries are prepared to keep financing Greece until the
country forms a new government, either after Sunday's election
or if new elections are needed next month.
Cisco Systems Inc dropped 10.1 percent to $16.88,
its biggest percentage drop since February 2011, making it the
biggest drag on the market. The network equipment maker
forecast profits below Wall Street's estimates.
The Dow's rise put the blue-chip average on pace for its
first advance in seven sessions. The S&P looks set to close
above lows in April after falling to a 2-month low near 1,340 on
Wednesday.
"We are having a technical bounce," said Peter Cardillo,
chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital. "Over the
last two days we managed to flirt around support levels."
"Greece is not likely to depart from the euro and they will
eventually form a government that will heed the requests with
some minor changes in terms of growth," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.23 points,
or 0.44 percent, at 12,891.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 7.80 points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,362.38. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 4.82 points, or 0.16
percent, at 2,939.53.
The latest uncertainty surrounding Greece and the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis helped spark a drop in the S&P 500
in five of the past six sessions, sending the benchmark index
down nearly 4 percent. While the region's difficulties persisted
with the political gridlock in Greece, investors used the
market's declines as a buying opportunity.
"You are seeing traders and investors come into some of
these very oversold sectors and buying on the dips. Then
suddenly, the people who are scared decide to start selling into
it," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at
Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"That is what you are seeing today, you are seeing the
see-saw between people who are coming in, and adding positions
slowly and people who are saying, 'the world is coming to an
end, I want out.'"
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell
last week, but from an upwardly revised figure from the prior
week. The report follows last month's nonfarm payrolls report,
which showed weak employment growth in April.
On the plus side, News Corp rose after its profit
beat expectations late Wednesday and it announced a $5 billion
stock buyback. Its stock climbed 6 percent to $20.55.
With 449 of the S&P 500 companies reporting results through
Thursday morning, 66.4 percent exceeded estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters data, compared with more than 80 percent at the
start of earnings season.