* Jobless claims drop in latest week
* Euro zone to keep financing Greece until gov't formed
* Cisco falls as forecast misses view
* Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, May 10 The Dow and the S&P 500 eked
out a modest gain on Thursday as investors dipped back into the
market after a weak stretch, but a disappointing outlook from
tech bellwether Cisco Systems and caution about Europe limited
gains.
In a positive development, euro-zone officials said the
bloc's countries are prepared to keep financing Greece until the
country forms a new government, either after Sunday's election
or if new elections are needed next month.
Cisco Systems Inc lost 10.5 percent to $16.81, its
biggest percentage drop since February 2011, making it the
biggest drag on the market. The network equipment maker
forecast profits below Wall Street's estimates.
The Dow's modest rise broke a six-day losing streak for the
blue-chip index. But the S&P 500 could not hold enough gains to
close above its April low. Still, the S&P 500 has rebounded
after falling to a two-month low near 1,340 on Wednesday.
"You are seeing traders and investors come into some of
these very oversold sectors and buying on the dips. Then
suddenly, the people who are scared decide to start selling into
it," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at
Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"That is what you are seeing today. You are seeing the
see-saw between people who are coming in, and adding positions
slowly, and people who are saying, 'The world is coming to an
end. I want out.'"
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.98 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 12,855.04 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index added 3.41 points, or 0.25 percent, to
1,357.99. But the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.07
points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 2,933.64.
The latest uncertainty surrounding Greece and the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis helped spark a drop in the S&P 500
in five of the past seven sessions, sending the benchmark index
down 4 percent. While the region's difficulties persisted with
the political gridlock in Greece, investors used the market's
declines as a buying opportunity.
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell
last week, but from an upwardly revised figure from the previous
week. The report follows last month's nonfarm payrolls report,
which showed weak employment growth in April.
Signs of softness in the U.S. economy recently have led some
investors to err on the side of caution and cut back on sectors
exposed to the vicissitudes of the economic cycle.
The Standard & Poor's 500 could fall 5 percent to 7 percent
from its April high, and see "several months" of choppy trading,
said Citigroup's chief U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich.
"I don't see that as unreasonable," he said. "The solutions
to some of these things are not imminent. People forgot them and
got a little bit too excited."
On the plus side, News Corp rose after its profit
beat expectations late Wednesday and it announced a $5 billion
stock buyback. Its stock climbed 4.9 percent to $20.32.
With 449 of the S&P 500 companies reporting results through
Thursday morning, 66.4 percent exceeded estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters data, compared with more than 80 percent at the
start of earnings season.
Volume was 6.59 billion shares on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE Amex, just below the 50-day
moving average of 6.65 billion.
On the NYSE, more than three shares rose for every two that
fell, while for the Nasdaq, about seven stocks advanced for
every five that fell.