* Global markets lower on Greece, China growth worries
* Economically sensitive stocks weak premarket
* Avon shares up, considers merger offer
* S&P 500 faces test of support at 1,340
* Futures down: Dow 90 pts, S&P 10.3 pts, Nasdaq 20.25 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. stock index futures fell
sharply on Monday, tracking global equity markets lower as a
political impasse in Greece heightened concerns about Europe's
debt crisis and fears mounted about an economic slowdown in
China.
Greece's political landscape has been in disarray for a week
since an inconclusive election left parliament divided between
supporters and opponents of the 130 billion euro ($168.3
billion) EU/IMF bailout, with neither side able to form a
government.
Concerns about a slowdown in China have been troubling
investors for several months. The decision of the world's
second-largest economy on Saturday to cut the amount of cash
banks must hold as reserves, normally seen as a pro-growth move,
suggested the country may be facing more significant headwinds.
Early indications suggested that stocks in economically
sensitive sectors such as banks and those linked to natural
resources would lead the decline. Morgan Stanley fell 2.3
percent to $14.61 in premarket trade. Aluminum producer Alcoa
fell 1.2 percent to $8.95.
The general move out of risky assets, such as equities and
commodities, was likely to see the S&P 500 retest an important
support level at 1,340 which, if broken, could result in a
steeper pullback for the index.
"The world markets are all sharply lower on mounting fears
over euro land, Europe's potentially steepening recession and
worries over a global slowdown," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at Rockwell Global Capital. "It's all about
fear and whether or not the market may hold major support."
S&P 500 futures fell 10.3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 90
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 20.25 points.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell to a four-month
low, losing as much as 2.1 percent to an intraday low of
1,001.47 points - just off a 2012 low of 1,001.30 points reached
on Jan. 2.
Three top executives involved with a failed hedging strategy
that cost JPMorgan Chase & Co at least $2 billion and
tarnished its reputation are expected to leave the bank this
week, sources close to the matter said on Sunday. The shares
fell 1.5 percent to $36.40 premarket after losing 9 percent on
Friday.
In merger news, Avon Products Inc on Sunday said it
told Coty Inc that it would consider the smaller
company's $10.7 billion takeover bid and it expected to respond
within a week. The shares were trading up 4.6 percent at $21.15
in premarket.
Concho Resources Inc said it would buy all of the
oil and natural gas assets of Three Rivers Operating Company
LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Riverstone
Holdings LLC, for $1 billion in cash.
Yahoo Inc is replacing its CEO for the third time
in as many years, and giving three board seats to a hedge fund
led by Daniel Loeb, putting him in a strong position to
influence strategy at the struggling Internet company. The stock
rose 1.4 percent to $15.40.
AMR Corp, parent of American Airlines, bowed to
pressure on Friday from its unsecured creditors, including its
largest labor unions, and said it would explore merger options
while it is still in bankruptcy.