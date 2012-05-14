* Global markets fall on Greece turmoil, China economy
* Banks, natural resources firms lead declines
* JPMorgan shares down, executive departs after huge loss
* S&P 500 hovers near support at 1,340
* Indexes down: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. stocks fell on Monday but
the S&P 500 came off lows after slipping below a key support
level on fears of worsening political turmoil in the euro zone
and signs of weakening Chinese growth.
Economically sensitive shares, including banks and natural
resources companies, led the decline. Morgan Stanley fell
3.1 percent to $14.48, while Exxon Mobil Corp lost 1
percent to $82.26.
JPMorgan Chase & Co announced the first exit of a
top executive after suffering trading losses that could reach $3
billion or more. The bank said Ina Drew, its investment chief,
would retire. JPMorgan shares fell 1.8 percent to
$36.31 after losing 9 percent on Friday.
The three major indexes briefly fell more than 1 percent on
Monday, with the S&P dropping under an important support level
at 1,340, though it later rebounded slightly above that level.
If that level is broken on a sustained basis, it could result in
a steeper pullback for the index.
"If we break 1,340, we might have risk all the way down to
1,300, but if we hold above it, that's a cause for optimism,"
said Bruce Zaro, chief technical strategist at Delta Global
Asset Management in Boston.
"That said, there's still great uncertainty with how Europe
will react if Greece exits, as well as concerns about liquidity
and the impact of recession there on the U.S. economy."
Greece's president met little enthusiasm from political
leaders on Monday to avert new elections, reinforcing fears the
country was on the path to bankruptcy and an exit from the euro
zone. The consequences of such an event are
unknown.
Concerns about a slowdown in China have been troubling
investors for several months. The decision of the world's
second-largest economy on Saturday to cut the amount of cash
banks must hold as reserves, normally seen as a pro-growth move,
suggested the country may be facing more significant headwinds.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.77
points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,745.83. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 8.77 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,344.62.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.06 points, or
0.58 percent, at 2,916.76.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell to a four-month
low, losing as much as 2.1 percent to an intraday low of
1,001.47 points - just off a 2012 low of 1,001.30 points reached
on Jan. 2.
The 1,340 level on the S&P 500 marks a convergence of
several closely watched technical points. It is the low posted
by the index in March, the 23.6 percent retracement of the rally
from lows in October, and the neckline of a "head and shoulders"
pattern, seen as a bearish formation by traders.
Safe-haven currencies including the dollar and the Japanese
yen rose, with the euro hitting a four-month low to the dollar.
Oil fell sharply, with Brent crude down 1.5 percent to
$110.80 per barrel.
In merger news, Avon Products Inc on Sunday said it
told Coty Inc that it would consider the smaller
company's $10.7 billion takeover bid and it expected to respond
within a week. The shares were trading up 5 percent at $21.19.
Yahoo Inc is replacing its CEO for the third time
in as many years, and giving three board seats to a hedge fund
led by Daniel Loeb, putting him in a strong position to
influence strategy at the struggling Internet company. The stock
rose 2.9 percent to $15.63.