* Anti-bailout left would likely win Greek election: polls
* BHP Billiton warns on commodities, global investors
* Futures: Dow off 1 pt, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 1.5 pts
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Wednesday as investors continued to worry
about Greece's political and financial crisis as the country
prepares for its second election in just over a month.
* Global shares and other risk assets fell, with the euro
trading at a fresh four-month low. S&P 500 futures bounced back
from three-month lows hit overnight.
* Opinion polls show leftists opposed to the terms of the
bailout that is keeping Greece afloat would likely win the new
election. Greeks, afraid of the devaluation that would follow an
exit from the euro, withdrew at least 700 million euros from
their banks on Monday.
* Adding to pressure over commodities and mining stocks, BHP
Billiton, the world's biggest miner, said it expects commodity
markets to cool further and that investors have lost confidence
in the longer-term health of the global economy.
* S&P 500 futures edged down 0.1 point and were flat
in terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by
taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures
dipped 1 point, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 1.5
points.
* Wednesday's data diary features housing starts for April
at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), followed by industrial production
figures at 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT), with both expected to show an
improvement from the previous month.
* The minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting, due
at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), will be scrutinized for any discussion on
the health of the labor market as investors debate the
likelihood of more stimulus measures.
* Facebook Inc increased the size of its initial public
offering by 25 percent and could raise as much as $16 billion as
strong investor demand for the No. 1 social network trumps
debate about the company's long-term potential to make money.
* U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on
Tuesday. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 63.35
points, or 0.50 percent, to close at 12,632.00. The S&P 500
Index lost 7.69 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,330.66. The
Nasdaq Composite fell 8.82 points, or 0.30 percent, to
close at 2,893.76.