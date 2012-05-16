* Merkel comments ease investor concerns over Greece
* Trading expected to be volatile
* Housing, production data point to recovering U.S. economy
* Finance arm to resume paying dividend to GE
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday
following three days of declines on the S&P 500, with upbeat
U.S. data supporting the market after German Chancellor Angela
Merkel temporarily soothed investor worries about Greece leaving
the euro zone.
Strong housing and industrial data kept bids on the market
alive, but traders cautioned the session is likely to be
volatile, tracking developments in Europe.
General Electric Co's finance arms won regulatory
approval to resume returning some of its profit to the parent
company, a move that could clear the way for GE to accelerate
stock buybacks and raise its shareholder dividend. GE Capital
plans to pay a special $4.5 billion dividend to GE, the biggest
U.S. conglomerate, later this year.
GE shares rose 3.2 percent to $18.99.
Industrial shares were among top gainers after data showed
production rose in April at its fastest pace in over a year
while a rebound in groundbreaking for U.S. homes in April
suggested the housing market recovery was gaining some traction.
"We had some pretty good numbers in the US this morning,"
said Paul Zemsky, New York-based head of asset allocation at ING
Investment Management. "The U.S. is continuing to muddle through
although there is all sort of turmoil in Europe."
Equity futures bounced back from steep overnight losses hit
as investors worried about Greece's political and financial
crisis. Merkel's comments at a joint press conference with
French President Francois Hollande were seen partly alleviating
those fears.
Opinion polls show leftists opposed to the terms of the
bailout that is keeping Greece afloat would likely win the new
election, set for June 17. Greeks, afraid of the devaluation
that would follow an exit from the euro, withdrew at least 700
million euros from their banks on Monday.
"Greece is trying to posture to get some concessions and
Germany is trying to limit those to the bare minimum," ING's
Zemsky said. "It's a question of who's going to blink and until
there is more certainty the markets will be under pressure."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 62.55 points,
or 0.50 percent, to 12,694.55. The S&P 500 Index rose
7.57 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,338.23. The Nasdaq Composite
added 9.07 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,902.83.
The minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting, due at
2 p.m. (1800 GMT), will be scrutinized for any discussion on the
health of the labor market as investors debate the likelihood of
more stimulus measures.
The Fed meeting took place before the first Greek election,
so they will not likely include clues on how the Fed is going to
respond if the European crisis deepens, said Paul Mendelsohn,
chief investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont.
J.C. Penney shares tumbled 13 percent a day after
the department store owner scrapped its dividend and showed its
effort to remake itself as an affordable fashion-oriented retail
chain took a much bigger-than-expected toll on sales in the
first quarter.
Target Corp posted a higher profit and raised its
expectations for the year, and its shares rose 1.6 percent.
Facebook Inc increased the size of its initial public
offering by 25 percent and could raise as much as $16 billion as
strong investor demand for the No. 1 social network trumps
debate about the company's long-term potential to make money.