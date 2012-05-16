* Trading volatile after news on Greek banks, ECB
* Investors welcome support for keeping Greece in euro zone
* US housing, production data point to recovering economy
* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. stocks rose in a volatile
session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 index on course to snap a
three-day losing streak despite concerns about Europe that have
investors on edge.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel helped to allay some fears
by saying the euro zone was committed to keeping Greece in the
currency union, but the market pared gains after euro zone
central bank sources told Reuters the European Central Bank had
stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as
recapitalization wasn't in place.
"People are waiting to see what will happen with Europe. The
line in the sand for taking some kind of action is getting
closer," said Reed Choate, portfolio manager at Neville, Rodie &
Shaw in New York.
"It's a positive that there seems to be support for keeping
Greece in the euro zone, but at the same time you can't fight
central bank policy."
Worries about Greece's political and financial future have
driven equity losses in recent weeks, sending the S&P 500 more
than 4 percent lower in May. Merkel's comments at a news
conference with new French President Francois Hollande were seen
as partly alleviating those fears.
Opinion polls in Greece show leftists opposed to the terms
of the international bailout for the country would likely win
the new election, set for June 17. Greeks, afraid of the
devaluation that would follow an exit from the euro, withdrew at
least 700 million euros from their banks on Monday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.84 points,
or 0.28 percent, at 12,667.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.99 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,333.65. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.05 points, or 0.11
percent, at 2,896.81.
Positive U.S. housing and industrial production data
bolstered sentiment. Industrial shares rose 0.6 percent,
the top gaining S&P sector. U.S. output rose in April at its
fastest pace in over a year. A separate report showed a rebound
in groundbreaking for U.S. homes in April, suggesting the
housing market recovery was gaining.
General Electric Co rose 3.9 percent to $19.12 on
news its finance arms won regulatory approval to resume
returning some of its profit to the parent company. Such a move
that could clear the way for GE to accelerate stock buybacks and
raise its shareholder dividend.
GE Capital plans to pay a special $4.5 billion dividend to
GE, the biggest U.S. conglomerate, later this year.
The minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting, due at
2 p.m. (1800 GMT), will be scrutinized for any discussion on the
health of the labor market as investors debate the likelihood of
more stimulus measures.
The Fed meeting took place before the first Greek election,
so the minutes may not provide clues on how the Fed would
respond if the European crisis deepens.
J.C. Penney shares fell 18 percent to $27.34 a day
after the department store owner scrapped its dividend and
showed its effort to remake itself as an affordable
fashion-oriented retail chain took a much bigger-than-expected
toll on sales in the first quarter.
Target Corp rose 0.7 percent to $55.46 after the
discount retailer raised its full-year profit view.
Facebook Inc increased the size of its initial public
offering by 25 percent and could raise as much as $16 billion as
strong investor demand for the No. 1 social network trumps
debate about the company's long-term potential to make money.