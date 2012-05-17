* European shares hit fresh 2012 low

* Weekly jobless claims data on tap

* Futures: Dow up 1 pt, S&P up 0.4 pt, Nasdaq off 3 pts

NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday following four days of losses on the S&P 500, with trading once more expected to be dictated by developments in Europe.

* Greek politicians rejecting the conditions for a bailout that is keeping the country's finances afloat are likely to win next month's elections, and the political turmoil has sent riskier assets sharply lower over the past weeks.

* Spain's medium-term borrowing costs rose sharply in a Thursday auction of 3- and 4- year bonds, reflecting concerns over the Spanish banking system and economy.

* Giving investors some respite Japan's economy grew 1.0 percent in the first quarter, slightly more than expected, and a 0.2 percent contraction reported in the world's third-largest economy for the final three months of 2011 was revised up to flat.

* The U.S. data calendar includes the release of first-time weekly claims for jobless benefits at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 365,000 new filings compared with 367,000 in the prior week.

* S&P 500 futures edged up 0.4 point and were slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 1 point, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 3 points.

* The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.8 percent after hitting a fresh 2012 low. A gauge of European bank stocks dropped 2.3 percent.

* Limited Brands shares fell more than 3 percent in extended trading on Wednesday after the parent of the Victoria's Secret lingerie store chain posted a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street's view but its forecast for the current quarter fell short of expectations.