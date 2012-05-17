* European shares hit fresh 2012 low
* Weekly jobless claims data on tap
* Wal-Mart shares rise after results
* Futures down: Dow 35 pts, S&P 4.1 pts, Nasdaq 10.5 pt
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. stock index futures fell
o n Thursday amid concerns about Spain's economy and banking
system ahead of U.S. labor market data.
Spain's El Mundo newspaper reported that customers at
troubled Spanish lender Bankia had taken out more than 1 billion
euros over the past week. The Spanish government denied the
report, but Bankia shares fell more than 20 percent.
News that some Greek banks face emergency funding needs
further hurt sentiment and caused a decline in riskier assets
which have already dropped over the past weeks. Gr eek
politicians, rejecting conditions for a bailout that's keeping
the country's finances afloat, are likely to win next month's
elections, adding to worries about Greece leaving the euro zone.
Spain's medium-term borrowing costs rose sharply in a
Thursday auction of 3- and 4- year bonds, reflecting concerns
over the Spanish banking system and economy.
"We hadn't seen an auction that went that poorly in Spain
since last year, but that's an offshoot of what is really
happening, the debate over whether Greece stays or not in the
euro zone," said Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital
Markets in New York.
Giving investors some respite, Japan's economy grew 1.0
percent in the first quarter, slightly more than expected. A 0.2
percent contraction in the final quarter of 2011 for the world's
third-largest economy was revised up to flat.
The U.S. data calendar includes the release of first-time
weekly claims for jobless benefits at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT).
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 365,000 new
filings, compared with 367,000 in the prior week.
Hogan said a good number in claims could, at least
temporarily, shift investor focus away from Europe and lift
equities at the open.
"That's one piece of the economic calendar that has showed
some improvement in the past weeks," Hogan said. "We've been
down ten of the last 12 days, so you get to a point where
selling pressure abates."
The blue-chip Dow Jones industrials index has fallen 4.7
percent over the last 12 days, having only two days of gains
during that period.
S&P 500 futures dropped 4.1 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 35
points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 10.5 points.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.3
percent after hitting a fresh 2012 low. A gauge of European bank
stocks dropped 2.9 percent.
Wal-Mart shares jumped 2.8 percent in premarket
trading after the world's largest retailer reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit.
Shares of Limited Brands fell 3 percent in premarket
trading a day after after the parent company of the Victoria's
Secret lingerie-store chain posted a quarterly profit that
topped Wall Street's view but its forecast for the current
quarter fell short of expectations.