By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday as weak economic data spooked investors already concerned about Spain's economy and banking system, and about developments in Greece.

A gauge of future U.S. economic activity fell in April for the first time in seven months and the Philadelphia Fed business conditions index hit its lowest since September, compounding worries about a struggling economic recovery.

"The market wasn't prepared for this; it was expecting risks from Europe," said Subodh Kumar, chief investment strategist, Subodh Kumar & Associates in Toronto.

Adding to investors' worries, Spain's El Mundo newspaper reported that customers at troubled Spanish lender Bankia had withdrawn more than 1 billion euros over the past week. The Spanish government denied the report. Bankia shares fell 14 percent after sliding as much as 30 percent earlier.

News that some Greek banks face emergency funding needs hurt sentiment and caused a further decline in risk assets which have already dropped over the past weeks.

"The whole equities market is being driven by a macro trade based upon contagion fear in Europe, and really the problem is undercapitalized banks there," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Greek politicians who reject conditions for a bailout which is keeping the country's finances afloat are likely to win next month's election, adding to worries about Greece leaving the euro zone.

Spain's medium-term borrowing costs rose sharply in a Thursday auction of 3- and 4- year bonds, hardly affecting broad views that Spanish yields are likely to rise further in coming weeks.

"We're in a vacuum waiting for something to happen in Europe and if Greece isn't going to have elections for another month, the markets are going to be backing and filling," said De Gan, who expects volatility to continue.

The CBOE volatility index hit its highest level since mid January.

Giving investors some respite, Japan's economy grew 1.0 percent in the first quarter, slightly more than expected. A 0.2 percent contraction in the final quarter of 2011 for the world's third-largest economy was revised up to flat.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 32.66 points, or 0.26 percent, to 12,565.89. The S&P 500 Index fell 4.03 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,320.77. The Nasdaq Composite fell 12.58 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,861.46.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.1 percent after hitting a fresh 2012 low. A gauge of European bank stocks dropped 2.5 percent.

Wal-Mart shares jumped 5.1 percent after the world's largest retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Sears Holdings Corp surged 11 percent after the company said it plans to spin off a large part of its stake in its Canada unit to better focus on its U.S. business.