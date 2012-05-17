* S&P down 6 pct from recent peak, selling pressure
increases
* Wal-Mart shares rise after results, GameStop down
* Facebook IPO prices at $38, trading begins on Friday
* Indexes off: Dow 1.2 pct, S&P 1.5 pct, Nasdaq 2.1 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. stocks hit a four-month
low on Thursday as rising Spanish bond yields increased investor
anxiety over that country's banks and another round of weak data
undermined hopes for U.S. economic recovery.
Growing worries over developments in the euro zone and
lackluster economic data pushed the S&P's losing streak to five
consecutive days. The index, which closed at a level not seen
since mid-January, has now relinquished more than half of its
gains from the first quarter.
"There is not a lot of interest in the equity market," said
Jason Weisberg, managing director at Seaport Securities Corp in
New York. "The overhang with Europe is so heavy, people are
tired of playing whack-a-mole, and their portfolios are the
mole."
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 156.06
points, or 1.24 percent, to 12,442.49. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 19.94 points, or 1.51 percent, to 1,304.86.
The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 60.35 points, or 2.10
percent, to 2,813.69.
Caterpillar Inc dropped 4.5 percent to $87.77 as the
biggest drag on the Dow after the heavy equipment company's
dealers reported slowing sales for April. The
Dow declined for an eleventh session in the past 12.
A gauge of future U.S. economic activity fell in April for
the first time in seven months, and the Philadelphia Federal
Reserve's index of business conditions hit its lowest since
September.
In addition, the weekly claims for jobless benefits showed
no improvement, a sign the pace of hiring remains lackluster.
Spain's El Mundo newspaper reported that customers at
troubled Spanish lender Bankia had withdrawn more than 1 billion
euros over the past week, a report which the Spanish government
denied.
Adding to concerns about the region, Spain's borrowing costs
shot up at a bond auction. Bankia shares fell 14
percent in European trading after sliding as much as 30 percent
earlier.
News that some Greek banks face emergency funding needs hurt
sentiment and caused a further decline in risk assets, which
have dropped over recent weeks. The CBOE Volatility Index
jumped 9.3 percent and hit its highest level since mid-December.
With a pattern of brief gains during recent trading sessions
fizzling quickly, bulls saw little reason to fight the selling
pressure.
"Everyone is inclined to sell into rallies rather than buy
into dips, find any excuse to sell," said Terry Morris, senior
equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Company in
Reading, Pennsylvania.
Facebook Inc priced its initial public offering at
$38 per share, valuing the world's largest social network at
more than $100 billion. The stock begins trading
Friday on the Nasdaq.
The Nasdaq fell on weakness in tech shares. Apple Inc
lost 2.9 percent to $530.12 and Qualcomm Inc
fell 3.3 percent to $57.16.
Dollar Tree fell 6.1 percent to $95.13 and was one
of the biggest percentage decliners on the Nasdaq 100
after giving a second-quarter profit outlook that was below
expectations.
The S&P has fallen 6.1 percent so far in May, and while
volatility is expected to continue, the persistence of the
losses have some analysts forecasting a near-term rebound.
Wal-Mart shares advanced 4.2 percent to $61.68 after
the world's largest retailer reported better-than-expected
quarterly profit.
Sears Holdings Corp gained 3.1 percent to $52.42
after the company said it plans to spin off a large part of its
stake in its Canada unit to better focus on its U.S. business.
GameStop Corp tumbled 11.1 percent to $18.52, the
biggest percentage decliner on the S&P, after it forecast
second-quarter earnings that were below expectations.
Volume was heavy with about 8.25 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq, above the
daily average of 6.81 billion.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,652 to 412, while on the Nasdaq, decliners beat advancers
2,021 to 483.