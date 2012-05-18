* Facebook to start trading on Nasdaq at 11:00am (1500 GMT
* Spanish CDS hit record high, bank shares bounce back
* Futures up: Dow 53 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. stock index futures edged
up on Friday following five days of losses on the S&P 500, but
major indexes were setting up to close their worst week of the
year.
* The S&P has fallen 6.7 percent so far in May, and while
volatility is expected to continue, some analysts were
forecasting a near-term rebound.
* The large weekly decline came amid uncertainty over a
political crisis in Greece and whether that could trigger a
default and possible exit from the euro zone.
* Investors are bracing for Facebook's Wall Street debut
after the world's No.1 online social network raised about $16
billion in one of the biggest initial public offerings in U.S.
history. Facebook priced its offering at $38 a share on
Thursday, and shares are expected to begin trading under the FB
symbol on Nasdaq at around 11 a.m. (1500 GMT).
* S&P 500 futures rose 5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 53
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11 points.
* The cost to insure Spanish government debt against default
hit record highs Friday, a day after Moody's cut its rating on
Spanish banks en masse, heightening fears of contagion from the
Greek political crisis.
* The Spanish government hired Goldman Sachs to value
Bankia after the bank was partly taken over by the
state last week, a financial and government source told Reuters.
* Bankia shares, up more than 20 percent on the day but
still down 33 percent this month, led a rebound in Spanish
banking stocks as traders closed short positions.
* U.S. stocks hit a four-month low on Thursday as another
round of weak data undermined hopes for a U.S. economic
recovery, and as rising Spanish bond yields increased investor
anxiety over the European nation's banks.