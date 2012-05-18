* Facebook shares to start trading on Nasdaq at 11 am
* Spanish CDS hit record high, bank shares bounce back
* Futures up: Dow 53 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. stocks were set to open
higher on Friday but major indexes were still setting up to
close their worst week of the year, while Facebook's market
debut could help lift battered investor sentiment.
The S&P has fallen 6.7 percent so far in May, and while
volatility is expected to continue, some analysts were
forecasting a near-term rebound as valuations become more
attractive.
Investors are bracing for Facebook's debut after the world's
No. 1 online social network raised about $16 billion in one of
the biggest initial public offerings in U.S. history. Facebook
priced its offering at $38 a share on Thursday, and shares are
expected to begin trading under the FB symbol on Nasdaq
at around 11 a.m. (1500 GMT).
The large weekly decline in equities has come amid
uncertainty over a political crisis in Greece and whether that
could trigger a default and possible exit from the euro zone.
Market participants were skittish even as a poll showed
Greek voters are returning to the establishment parties that
negotiated its bailout.
"Even good news is not enough to overcome the fear that
there is going to be a dramatic slowdown in the world economy
because of the European crisis," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"Today, Facebook trading up would be a good start," he said,
adding that a decline below the IPO price "could be a big
negative for the market."
Shares of companies in the online social media sphere were
active before the bell. LinkedIn rose 2.4 percent to
$107.45 and Groupon added 2.6 percent to $12.73.
S&P 500 futures rose 6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 53
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9 points.
The cost to insure Spanish government debt against default
hit record highs Friday, a day after Moody's cut its ratings on
16 Spanish banks, heightening fears of contagion from the Greek
political crisis.
Spanish government-run Bankia shares, up more than
25 percent on the day but still down 31 percent this month, led
a rebound in Spanish banking stocks as traders closed short
positions. U.S.-traded shares of Banco Santander and
BBVA rose near 5 percent in light premarket trading.
Shares of Foot Locker jumped 8 percent in premarket
trading after the athletic footwear retailer posted
higher-than-expected quarterly results.
U.S. stocks hit a four-month low on Thursday as another
round of weak data undermined hopes for a U.S. economic
recovery, and as rising Spanish bond yields increased investor
anxiety over the European nation's banks.