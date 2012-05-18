* Facebook shares to start trading on Nasdaq at 11 am
* Spanish CDS hit record high, bank shares bounce back
* Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq flat
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. stocks rose in early
trading on Friday but were gearing up to close their worst week
of the year, while Facebook's market debut could help lift
battered investor sentiment.
The S&P has fallen 6.7 percent so far in May, and while
volatility is expected to continue, some analysts were
forecasting a near-term rebound as valuations become more
attractive.
Investors are awaiting Facebook's debut after the world's
No. 1 online social network raised about $16 billion in one of
the biggest initial public offerings in U.S. history. Facebook
priced its offering at $38 a share on Thursday, and shares are
expected to begin trading under the FB symbol on Nasdaq
at around 11 a.m. New York time.(1500 GMT).
The large weekly decline in equities has come amid
uncertainty over a political crisis in Greece and whether that
could trigger a default and possible exit from the euro zone.
Market participants were skittish even as a poll showed
Greek voters are returning to the establishment parties that
negotiated its bailout.
"I think this is a technical bounce and probably some values
are beginning to emerge," said Jim Russell, chief equity
strategist for U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Cincinnati.
"There's a little bit of enthusiasm around the Facebook IPO
that makes people feel good, but things haven't changed from
yesterday."
Shares of companies in the online social media sphere were
trading lower. LinkedIn fell 0.8 percent to $104.07,
Zynga dropped 2.2 percent at $8.08 and Groupon
fell 1.7 percent to $12.20.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 19.68 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 12,462.17. The S&P 500 Index rose
4.47 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,309.33. The Nasdaq Composite
edged up 0.66 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,814.35.
The three indexes were on track to post their largest weekly
losses since the last week of November.
The cost to insure Spanish government debt against default
hit record highs Friday, a day after Moody's cut its ratings on
16 Spanish banks, heightening fears of contagion from the Greek
political crisis.
Spanish government-run Bankia shares, up more than
25 percent on the day but still down 31 percent this month, led
a rebound in Spanish banking stocks as traders closed short
positions. U.S.-traded shares of Banco Santander and
BBVA rose more than 4 percent each.
Shares of Foot Locker jumped 10 percent to $30.82
after the athletic footwear retailer posted higher-than-expected
quarterly results.