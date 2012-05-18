* Facebook shares make modest gains in trading debut
* Winnebago rallies after receiving buyout offer
* Indexes off: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. stocks fell on Friday as
investors turned cautious before leaders of the Group of Eight
nations met about the euro zone debt crisis and after a shaky
market debut by Facebook Inc.
The S&P 500 dipped below the 1,300 level, seen as a key
support point, for the first time since mid-January, before the
meeting by the leaders of the world's major industrial economies
near Washington.
Leaders will try to confront the continuing crisis in the
euro zone, including the increasing likelihood of a Greek
departure from the bloc.
Growing concerns that global growth will suffer from the
euro zone's problems and signs of a slowing U.S. recovery have
put the S&P 500 on track for a sixth straight day of declines
and its worst week since November. The broad market index has
dropped 7.3 percent so far in May.
Shares of the social networking giant Facebook were volatile
in early trading. After early gains of more than 10 percent,
they fell back to the $38 issue price. Late in the session
Facebook was up modestly at $38.50 and was the Nasdaq's most
actively traded stock, with more than 410 million shares.
After a delay in the opening print that drove up anxiety
levels among traders and onlookers outside the Nasdaq, the
company's closely watched stock began trading at $42.05,
compared with an IPO price of $38. It rose as high as $45 before
pulling back.
The Nasdaq said it was investigating an issue in delivering
trade execution messages from the IPO cross in Facebook.
"When Nasdaq started running into some problems early on
before Facebook opened - when there was a sense they kept
putting it off, putting it off, the market did come under a
little bit of pressure because people were getting nervous about
it," said Ken Polcari, Managing Director at ICAP Equities in New
York.
"When the market faded, we are coming now into Friday
afternoon, the G8 meeting and there is just some nervousness."
Shares of companies in the online social media sphere were
trading lower. LinkedIn fell 4.5 percent to $100.19 and
Groupon Inc fell 5.7 percent to $11.70. Zynga
plunged 12.2 percent to $7.26.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 75.68
points, or 0.61 percent, to 12,366.81. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 9.22 points, or 0.71 percent, to 1,295.64.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 29.24 points, or 1.04
percent, to 2,784.45.
Biotechs stumbled, weighed down by an 8.6 percent drop in
Sequenom Inc to $4.36 after the company said insurer
Coventry Health Care Inc terminated an agreement to
provide coverage for its prenatal test to detect certain
chromosomal abnormalities including Down Syndrome. The NYSEArca
biotech index dropped 2 percent.
Shares of Foot Locker jumped 9.1 percent to $30.56
after the athletic footwear retailer posted higher-than-expected
quarterly results.
Winnebago Industries Inc surged 6.8 percent to $9.09
after receiving an unsolicited buyout offer from North Street
Capital LP, the investment firm of racing car enthusiast Alex
Mascioli, valuing the No. 1 U.S. motorhome maker at $321.5
million.