* Facebook shares eke out gain in trading debut
* Sequenom weighs down biotechs
* Indexes off: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. stocks fell on Friday
after a sloppy debut by Facebook Inc spoiled hopes that a
spectacular open for the most-anticipated stock sale in years
would brighten the mood in what has been a gloomy month for
equity markets.
Shares of Facebook, the social networking giant, were
volatile in the busiest day ever for a trading debut. After
early gains of more than 10 percent, Facebook shares fell back
to the $38 issue price, ending up just 0.6 percent at $38.23.
It was the Nasdaq's most actively traded stock, with more
than 566 million shares traded.
"When Nasdaq started running into some problems early on
before Facebook opened - when there was a sense they kept
putting it off, putting it off, the market did come under a
little bit of pressure because people were getting nervous about
it," said Ken Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in New
York.
The S&P 500 dipped below 1,300, seen as a key support level,
for the first time since mid-January. Investors were cautious
before leaders of the Group of Eight nations met about the euro
zone debt crisis.
After delays in the scheduled start of Facebook trading
raised anxiety levels among traders and onlookers outside
Nasdaq's headquarters, the stock opened at $42.05, compared with
an initial public offering price of $38 a share. It rose as high
as $45 before pulling back.
Investors were left in the dark about whether their buy and
sell orders on Facebook went through as the Nasdaq did not tell
broker/dealers whether opening trades had been executed. Nasdaq
did not disseminate execution data until 1:50 p.m. (1750 GMT).
"The fact that there is this much interest in a big capital
raise, an event like this is good for the markets overall," said
Gordon Charlop, a managing director at Rosenblatt Securities in
New York.
The S&P 500 fell for a sixth straight day and recorded its
worst week since November on growing concerns that global growth
will suffer from the euro zone's problems and signs of a slowing
U.S. recovery.
The broad index has dropped 7.3 percent so far in May.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 73.11
points, or 0.59 percent, to 12,369.38. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 9.64 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,295.22. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 34.90 points, or 1.24
percent, to 2,778.79.
For the week, the Dow fell 3.5 percent, the S&P 500 declined
4.3 percent and the the Nasdaq was down 5.3 percent.
Markets are awaiting the G8 meeting when leaders of the
world's major industrial economies convene near Washington this
weekend.
They will confront the continuing crisis in the euro zone,
including the increasing likelihood of a Greek departure from
the bloc.
"Domestically we are kind of in a lull in a sense that we
are between Fed periods and earnings, so to try to find
direction, one of the things that seems to be jumping up at guys
is macro, global. And right now that's not wonderful," said
Charlop.
Shares of companies in the online social media sphere
declined. LinkedIn fell 5.7 percent to $99.02 and
Groupon Inc lost 6.7 percent to $11.70. Zynga
plunged 13.4 percent to $7.16 aft er being halted twice during
the session.
Biotechs stumbled, weighed down by an 10.9 percent drop in
Sequenom Inc to $4.25 after the company said insurer
Coventry Health Care Inc terminated an agreement to
provide coverage for a prenatal test for Down Syndrome. The
NYSEArca biotech index dropped 2.2 percent.
Shares of Foot Locker jumped 8.3 percent to $30.33
after the athletic footwear retailer posted higher-than-expected
quarterly results.
Winnebago Industries Inc advanced 1.8 percent to
$8.66 after receiving an unsolicited buyout offer from North
Street Capital LP, the investment firm of racing car enthusiast
Alex Mascioli, valuing the No. 1 U.S. motor home maker at $321.5
million.
Volume was strong with about 8.8 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq, above the
daily average of 6.83 billion.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,297 to 728, while on the Nasdaq, decliners beat advancers
1,791 to 699.