* Euro zone officials agree to prepare for Greek exit scenario

* Dell revenue outlook weighs on sentiment

* U.S. new home sales, prices rise in April

* Stocks down: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday with all S&P 500 sectors trading negative, on mounting concerns over Greece's future in the euro zone and as a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast from computer maker Dell weighed on investor sentiment.

Euro zone officials have agreed that each euro zone country must prepare an individual contingency plan in the eventuality that Greece decides to leave the single currency area. The agreement was reached during a teleconference of the Eurogroup Working Group, which lasted for about an hour on Monday.

"Because the markets serve as a forward-looking mechanism, incorporating the impact of Greece's exit from the EU is now underway to a degree, with investors already handicapping the exit of additional EU members, Spain and others, where the exit could provide possibly more significant market volatility," said James E. Russell, head of equity strategy at U.S. Bank's wealth management division.

Earlier, stocks briefly trimmed losses after data showed new U.S. single-family home sales rose more than expected in April and prices pushed higher, further evidence the housing market was turning the corner.

Dell Inc shares fell 15.6 percent to $12.74, a day after the company forecast disappointing second-quarter revenue as U.S. and European corporate tech spending weakens and consumer personal computer sales continue to shrink.

Facebook Inc and banks including Morgan Stanley were sued by the social networking leader's shareholders, who claimed the defendants hid Facebook's weakened growth forecasts ahead of its $16 billion initial public offering. The stock was up 3.5 percent at $32.10.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 141.22 points, or 1.13 percent, at 12,361.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 13.57 points, or 1.03 percent, at 1,303.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 25.16 points, or 0.89 percent, at 2,813.92.