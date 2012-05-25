* Industrials lag as investors turn to defensive stocks
* U.S. consumer sentiment in May at highest since Oct. 2007
* Dow off 0.6 pct, S&P down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq off 0.1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 25 U.S. stocks ended their first
positive week in four with a down day on Friday as investors
were reluctant to buy going into a long weekend, with
uncertainty still swirling around Europe.
An S&P index of industrial shares ranked among the
session's biggest losers while weakness in large-cap tech stocks
like Google Inc kept the Nasdaq in negative territory.
Warnings about Greece kept investors cautious, as did Spain
after Standard & Poor's downgraded five banks and a source told
Reuters that Bankia asked for $24 billion in state
aid. However, a bullish read on U.S. consumer sentiment kept
pessimism in check.
Boeing Co and Chevron Corp were the Dow's
biggest decliners, followed by Caterpillar Inc, with
each falling more than 1 percent in the thinly traded session.
Google fell 2 percent to $591.53, pressuring the Nasdaq.
Utilities and telecom were the only S&P
sectors in positive territory. Both are deemed defensive plays.
"The market is drifting and cautious ahead of the (Memorial
Day) holiday. There's no consistency, though we do seem to be
digging in after some bad weeks," said Donald Selkin, chief
market strategist at National Securities in New York, which has
about $3 billion in assets under management.
"Still we have the overhang of Europe, and just have to hope
things don't get worse over there."
Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders issued a
warning over Greece, saying it would be a "grave professional
error" if central banks and companies were not preparing for a
Greek exit from the euro zone.
French banks, which are among the lenders most exposed to
Greece, have stepped up their efforts on contingency plans for
the debt-laden country leaving the euro zone, sources familiar
with the situation said.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 74.92 points,
or 0.60 percent, to 12,454.83 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dipped 2.86 points, or 0.22 percent, to
1,317.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.85
points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,837.53.
The U.S. stock market will be closed on Monday for the
Memorial Day holiday.
For the week, the S&P 500 rose 1.7 percent. That advance
broke the benchmark index's a three-week string of losses with
its best weekly performance since mid-March. The Dow added 0.7
percent for the week, while the Nasdaq climbed 2.1 percent.
Trading was choppy all week, with volatility often spiking
around the close.
Even with the S&P 500's 5.7 percent drop since the end of
April, stocks have held up relatively well as bear markets rage
in Brazil, Russia, peripheral Europe, and many core European
equity markets have given up all their gains for the year.
For the year to date, the S&P 500 is still up 4.8 percent.
The S&P 500's top gainer in Friday's session was telecom
services - a sign that investors were looking for safety in
defensive U.S. sectors, possibly as money returns from riskier
emerging markets and Europe. The S&P telecoms index rose
0.3 percent.
At the end of last week, the S&P 500 tested support at the
1,290 mark and has inched away from that level during the week.
Some analysts are expecting the benchmark index to test its
200-day moving average at 1,281 and possibly fall below that.
Weighing heavily on the Dow in Friday's session, Boeing
shares lost 1.9 percent to end at $70. Chevron's stock dropped
1.2 percent to $98.86. Caterpillar shares shed 1.6 percent to
close at $89.94.
Chesapeake Energy Corp gained 1.5 percent to $15.81,
rising for the second day after the company announced it has put
a half-million acres in Wyoming and Colorado up for sale.
Data showed Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys
of Consumers' final May consumer sentiment index jumped to 79.3
from 77.8 in the preliminary May report. It was the highest
level since October 2007. Market reaction was muted.
In the aftermath of last Friday's botched initial public
offering of Facebook, lead underwriter Morgan Stanley
will adjust thousands of trades to ensure outstanding
limit orders to sell will be filled at no more than $42.99 a
share, the firm told its brokers on Thursday, according to
several who listened to the call.
Facebook's stock lost 3.4 percent to $31.91, close to its
all-time intraday low of $30.94 that it hit on Tuesday.
Volume was light, with about 4.78 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq, well below last year's daily average of 7.84 billion.
About half of the stocks listed on both the New York Stock
Exchange and Nasdaq closed in positive territory.