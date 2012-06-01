* China PMI falls
* May U.S. non-farm payrolls data on tap
* German 2-year yield turns negative
* Futures off: Dow 106 pts, S&P 13.3 pts, Nasdaq 25.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Friday, indicating further losses for the S&P 500 after it
suffered its worst monthly slump since September, as weak
Chinese factory data heightened fears of a slowing global
economy ahead of a key U.S. jobs report.
* China's economy showed signs of a broadening slowdown as
its official purchasing managers' index fell to 50.4 in May from
April's 13-month high of 53.3, signaling a deeper-than-forecast
deterioration in demand at home and abroad.
* In Europe, Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index dropped to 45.1 in May from 45.9 in April.
* Eyes will be focused on the U.S. May employment report at
8:30 a.m (1230 GMT) for signs the domestic labor market has
regained traction. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast
150,000 jobs were created in May compared with 115,0000 in
April.
* Also at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), the Commerce Department
releases April personal income and consumption data. Economists
in a Reuters survey expect a 0.3 percent rise month over month
in both April income and spending.
* Investor concern has been rising about the stability of
Spain's banking system and the euro zone as a whole, at the same
time U.S. data has shown tepid economic growth.
* The worries sent the benchmark S&P 500 index down
6.3 percent in May and investors fleeing to safe-haven
government securities.
* The dollar index hit its highest level since August
2010 against a basket of major currencies, and the German 2-year
bond yield fell below zero for the first time.
* European shares fell to a fresh 5-month low on growing
signs that the debt crises in Spain and Greece were hurting the
region's biggest economies. The FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 1.3 percent.
* Spain's government has delayed by at least a week the
adoption of a new mechanism to ease the funding problems of its
heavily indebted regions, a government source said.
* S&P 500 futures fell 13.7 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dropped
106 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 25.5 points.
* Ireland's government declared victory in a referendum on
Europe's new fiscal treaty, but Greek polls for upcoming
elections there showed conflicting results.
* Data at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) include the Institute for
Supply Management's May manufacturing index and April
construction spending from the Commerce Department. Economists
in a Reuters survey expect an ISM reading of 53.9 versus 54.8 in
April while construction spending is expected to show a rise of
0.4 percent compared with a 0.1 percent rise in March.
* Google Inc accused Microsoft Corp and
Nokia of conspiring to use their patents
against smartphone industry rivals and said it filed a formal
complaint with the European Commission.