* May payrolls report well short of expectations
* China PMI falls, adding to global growth fears
* Mining stocks rare gainers as gold prices jump
* Dow negative for 2012, S&P finds support
* Indexes down: Dow 1.7 pct, S&P 1.9 pct, Nasdaq 2.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. stocks plunged on Friday
after a troublingly weak jobs report added to fears about a
global economic slowdown and sent the Dow into negative
territory for the year.
The report was the latest in a string of bearish data, and
came alongside signs of slowing in China's economy. The
benchmark S&P, hovering around its 200-day moving average,
posted its biggest daily decline since December and was on track
for its fourth weekly loss of the last five.
The Labor Department said employers created a paltry 69,000
jobs last month, the weakest in a year, while the unemployment
rate rose to 8.2 percent. Economists polled by Reuters had
expected non-farm payrolls to increase 150,000.
China's economy showed signs of a broadening slowdown as its
official purchasing managers' index fell to 50.4 in May from
April's 13-month high of 53.3, signaling a deeper-than-forecast
deterioration in demand at home and abroad.
"Risks are elevated when you see numbers like this,
especially when coupled with weak data from overseas," said Brad
Sorensen, director of market and sector analysis at Charles
Schwab in Denver. "There's a concern the global economy is
slowing."
Data released later in the session was less bleak. U.S.
construction spending rose 0.3 percent in April as private
residential construction increased at the fastest pace in six
months.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity slipped to 53.5 from 54.8 in April,
just missing expectations for 53.9, but the new orders gauge
improved to its highest level in over a year.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 212.26
points, or 1.71 percent, at 12,181.19. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 25.16 points, or 1.92 percent, at
1,285.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 60.98
points, or 2.16 percent, at 2,766.36.
The benchmark S&P index moved closer to its 200-day moving
average at 1,284.75, a significant technical level which could
trigger more selling if breached.
In Europe, Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index dropped to 45.1 in May from 45.9 in April.
Investor concern has been rising about the stability of
Spain's banking system and the euro zone as a whole, at the same
time U.S. data has shown tepid economic growth.
The worries sent the benchmark S&P 500 index down 6.3
percent in May and investors fleeing to safe-haven government
securities.
Banking shares dropped on Friday, with JPMorgan Chase & Co
down 3.2 percent to $32.10 and Bank of America Corp
down 4.1 percent to $7.05. The KBW bank index
declined 4.1 percent.
More than four-fifths of stocks traded on both the New York
Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq were lower while all 10 S&P
sectors fell. Gold prices climbed more than 3 percent,
creating one of the few bright spots on Wall Street. Newmont
Mining surged 7.7 percent to $50.80 while
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold rose 1 percent to $32.37.
Homebuilders were among the weakest of the day, comprising
the top three percentage decliners on the S&P 500. Pulte Group
Inc plunged 11 percent to $8.34 while D.R. Horton Inc
lost 9.2 percent to $15.08 and Lennar Corp was
off 8.3 percent at $25.03.