* U.S. ISM services data on tap

* Spain says it is being shut out of credit markets

* Euro zone's major economies in decline -survey

* Futures: Dow up 12 pts, S&P up 1.2 pts, Nasdaq up 1.75 pts

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stocks were set to open mixed on Tuesday in what could be a choppy session as traders struggled with the outcome of emergency talks among the Group of Seven industrialized nations to tackle a deepening euro zone crisis.

A Japanese source said no statement would follow the G7 conference call, and Japan's Finance Minister said he told G7 members that Japan is confident in Europe's response to its problems.

U.S. stock index futures barely budged at the call's conclusion, with indexes expected to open little changed.

"It has come to a point where the market needs to see some concrete plans," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.

"They took comfort in leaders getting together and talking in past times. This time they need to see something definitive to begin to resolve this crisis," Meckler said.

Adding to recent bearish sentiment, all of the euro zone's major economies are now in various states of decline, according to business surveys that suggested even Germany is no longer immune to the crisis.

The S&P 500 was flat for the day on Monday, after a steep decline last week, as investors weighed low prices against the backdrop of Europe struggling with debt and stalling economies.

"Valuations are extremely attractive, dividend yields compared to Treasuries are at (multi-year) highs, but the global macro overhang can certainly create another down step in the short term," said Oliver Pursche, president at Gary Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York.

S&P 500 futures added 1.2 points but were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 12 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1.75 points.

Debt prices rose in Germany while Spanish bond yields briefly jumped after Spain's treasury minister said the country was effectively shut out of credit markets. Spain's two-year yields briefly rose above 5 percent for a fifth straight session while the 10-year held steady near 6.3 percent.

The Institute for Supply Management releases its U.S. non-manufacturing index for May at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a reading of 53.5, a repeat of the April figure.

Market participants see the data affecting U.S. equities only if the numbers are far off expectations.

Facebook shares turned slightly higher in premarket trading after reaching a low of $26.44 on Monday. Four out of five Facebook users have never bought a product or service as a result of advertising or comments on the social network site, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.

Dollar General Corp shares dropped 4.3 percent to $46.40 after it said key shareholders plan to sell up to 25 million shares.

On Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 17.11 points, or 0.14 percent, to 12,101.46 at the close. The S&P 500 inched up just 0.14 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,278.18. The Nasdaq Composite rose 12.53 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,760.01.